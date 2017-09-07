updated Sept., 7th

Sep. 8- Randy Robinson hosts “Cigars & Seafood in the Yard” Birthday bash at Lou & Choo’s in the Yard, 2101 W. Hunting Pk. Ave., 7-11 p.m. Master Cigar Roller Montae Brown hand-rolls premium blended cigars. Free admission & food. For info: randyrobinson@gmail.com.

Sep. 8- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts “Calling All Virgos – Birthday Celebration” at Temptations, 218 W. Chelten Ave., 8-11 p.m. Inter-generational old-school party featuring Patty Jackson and DJ Gary O. BOP, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s dance contests; $200 1st-place prize in each category. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at door. Virgos buying tables contact in advance to get listing! Free light buffet, cash bar; can bring own food. Payable to “People for Parker,” P.O. Box 27647, Phila., PA 19118. For info: (215) 500-1679 or people4parker@gmail.com.

Sep. 8- Sheriff Jewell Williams is hosted 60th Birthday Celebration at Local 332 Union Ha., 1310 Wallace St., 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Tickets $100. Payable to “Citizens for Jewell Williams,” 2343 N. Smedley St., Phila., PA 19132.

Sep. 9- State Rep. Donna Bullock hosts Strawberry Mansion Community Day Bike Ride at 33fffrd & Dauphin Sts., registration starts 9 a.m., ride 10 a.m. Attendees encourage to bring own bikes; a limited number of bikes available for attendees 18+. For info: (215) 684-3738.

Sep. 9- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Women’s Health Fair at N.E. Frankford Boys & Girls Cl., 1709 Kinsey St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cancer care, health insurance, opioid addiction, medical equipment, behavioral health, sexual violence, counseling. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Sep. 9- Philly Set Go & Phila. 3.0 host Voter Registration & Civics Event at Mifflin Sq. Pk., 6th & Ritner Sts., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nonpartisan. Candidate speeches begin 12 m. Young Democrats, Young Republicans, Lindy Li. Learn the ward system and how to run for committee person.

Sep. 9- 61st Ward Democratic Committee hosts Barbecue Fundraiser at 6816 N. 10th St., 1-5 p.m. Candidates $35; elected officials, ward leaders & committee people complimentary. Donations welcome. Payable to “61st Ward PAC.” For info: Pete Lyde (267) 701-4503 or Paula McKinney-Rainey (267) 608-5819.

Sep. 12- State Rep. Ed Neilson provides free Produce Vouchers for low-income seniors at District Office, 16 Old Ashton Rd., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Must be 60+ by Dec. 31, with less than $22,211 income for singles or $30,044 for couples. Bring ID. For info: (215) 330-3714.

Sep. 12- S. Phila. Business Ass’n holds General Membership Mtg. at Popi’s Restaurant, 3120 S. 20th St., 6:30 p.m. Dinner $0, cash bar.

Sep. 14- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Human Services Job Fair at Treasures, 5540 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 849-6592.

Sep. 14- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Sep. 14- PennFuture hosts Environmental Rights Amendment Forum at WHYY, 150 N. 6th St., 5:30-8:30 pm. Panel includes many public officials and environmental leaders. For info: Stephanie Rex (412) 456-2372 or rex@pennfuture.org.

Sep. 14- 27th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Night at Rosenberger Ha.,600 S. 43 rd St., 7:30 p.m. Larry Krasner, Rebecca Rhynhart, Ellen Ceisler, Maria McLaughlin. Gerrymandering and “Turning Pa. Blue.”

Sep. 16- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts N2N Street Festival at 50th St. & Baltimore Ave., 12-8 p.m. “Tribute to Prince” with DJ Questlove, Sheila E., Morris Day & the Time, & PnB Rock. Emcees Patty Jackson, TuRae & Skeet. Food. Free. For info: (215) 492-2980.

Sep. 18- Republican Women of Phila., State Rep. John Taylor & Councilman Al Taubenberger host Reception for DA candidate Beth Grossman at Susan Satkowski’s & George Sfedu’s home, 1907 Spruce St., 6-8 p.m. Contributions $100. Payable to “Friends of Beth Grossman,” 4256 Regent Sq., Phila., PA 19104. For info: Denise Furey (215) 387-5641.

Sep. 19- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Flag-Raising Ceremony at Antonio Pantoja Charter Sch., 4401 N. American St., 12 m. to start Puerto Rican celebration. For info: (215) 291-5647.

Sep. 20- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Bus Trip to Stamford, Conn. For Live TCV Tapings of Steve Wilkos Show, lv. Haddington Mall, 56th & Vine Sts., 7 a.m. Tickets $15. Payable to “The Mary Mason Care Project,” 744 South St., Phila., PA 19147. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Sep. 21- Bruce Crawley hosts African Bicycle Foundation Fundraiser at Independence Blue Cross, 1901 Market St., 4th fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Renée Chenault Fattah is emcee. Sponsorship levels $50,000-$350. For info: (888) 508-2836.

Sep. 21- Phila. Democratic Progressive Committee hosts “Back to Business: Get Involved Happy Hour” at Ladder 15, 1526 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m. Free admission & drink specials.

Sep. 21- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez is hosted Reception at Suite 215 Social Cl., 3401 N. 10th St., 6-8 p.m. Contribution levels $200, $500, $1,000. Payable to “Friends of Emilio Vázquez, 200 S. Broad St., Suite 410, Phila., PA 19102

Sep. 23- Chapel of 4 Chaplains hosts Appreciation Event at 1201 Constitution Ave., Navy Yard Bldg. 649, 11 a.m. Legion of Honor awards, unveiling of World War II Submarine Vets Memorial, Lost at Sea memorial. Free-will offering. For info: (215) 218-1943.

Sep. 23- State rep candidate Bernard Williams hosts Birthday Brunch & Campaign Kickoff at Reign Events, 5600 Germantown Ave., 1-5 p.m. Bottomless mimosa! Tickets $35. For info: (267) 2820-1460.

Sep. 25- Phila. Black Republican Council hosts Fundraiser for DA candidate Beth Grossman at Commodore Barry Cl., 6815 Emlen St., 5:30-8 p.m. Donations $50-$150. For info: (215) 694-9278.

Sep. 27- Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Phila. hosts Award Banquet at Sheraton Univ. City Hotel, 3549 Chestnut St., 5-9 p.m. Banquet catered by Michael Chow’s Sang Kee Restaurant. Tickets $75/person, $135/couple, $650/table. For info: (215) 642-2333.

Sep. 28- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail Reception at Time, 1315 Sansom St., 5-7 p.m. Tickets $250, Supporters $500, friends $750, Hosts $1,000. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Philadelphia, PA 19119. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122@gmail.com.

Sep. 28- Green Party of Phila. holds Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Free a& open to the public. For info: (215) 843-4256.

Sep. 28- City Commissioner Al Schmidt hosts Fundraiser at Hop Angel Brauhaus, 7980 Oxford Ave., 6-8 p.m. Contributions $40. Payable to “Friends of Al Schmidt,” P.O. Box 18538, Phila., PA 19129.

Sep. 30- State Sen. John Sabatina, Jr. hosts Picnic at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 12-4 p.m. Tickets $20, Candidates $100, Sponsors $1,000. RSVP: (215) 821-7606 or re.elect.johnsabatina@gmail.com.

Oct. 1- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts “Eagles vs. Chargers” at Toll Man Joe’s, 26 E. Oregon Ave., 4-7 p.m. Hail Mary Pass $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148 or online MarkSquilla.org. For info: Brittany@lperrygroup.com or (215) 893-4281.

Oct. 3- Pa. Conference for Women features Michelle Obama as Keynote Speaker at Pa. Convention Ctr., Broad & Arch Sts.

Oct. 6- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Senior Expo at Nat’l Guard Armory, 2700 Southampton Rd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Refreshments. For info: (215) 695-1020.

Oct. 6- Sheet Metal Workers Golf Tournament at Northampton Valley C.C., 299 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Richboro, Pa., registration 12 m., shotgun start 1 p.m. Lunch, dinner, prizes. Golfers $100, Hole Sponsors $250. Checks payable to “Local 19 Scholarship Fund.” For info: (215) 952-1999.

Oct. 6- Councilman David Oh hosts Green Beret Foundation Fundraiser at Saigon Maxim Restaurant, 612 Washington Ave., 6-10 p.m. Guests include Gov. Ed Rendell & House Speaker Mike Turzai. Buffet dinner with live entertainment, auctions & raffles. Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000. Tickets $65, table of 10 $500. Payable to “Green Beret Foundation,” David Oh, City Ha. Rm. 319, Phila., PA 19107.For info: Donald Tippett (215) 686-3452.

Oct. 6- St. Casimir Ch. hosts Designer Bag Bingo at EOM, 144 Moore St., 7 p.m. 10 rounds; wine, cheese & desserts. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at door. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464.

Oct. 7- United Republican Cl. hosts Shrimp Night at 3156 Frankford Ave., 7-11 p.m. Shrimp, hoagies, meatballs & more. Tickets $30.

Oct. 8- Americans for Democratic Action S.E. Pa. hosts Awards Celebration at USciences, 45th St. & Woodland Ave., 6-8 p.m. Honoring civic leaders, community advocates and change agents. Gold Partners $1,000, Silver Partners $500, Bronze Partners $250. Payable to “Americans for Democratic Action SEPA,” 1735 Market St., Su. A495, Phila., PA 19103 or www.adasepa.org/partner. For info: (215) 923-6865.

Oct. 19- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Oct. 26- SEAMAAC hosts 33rd Anniversary Gala at Univ. of Arts, Solmssen Ct., 6-9 p.m.

Oct. 28- State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald hosts N. Housing Conference & Job Fair at W. Oak La. Charter Sch., 7115 Stenton Ave., 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Continental breakfast & lunch. For info: (215) 549-0220.

Nov. 2- 182nd Dist. Progressive Caucus hosts Social at Ladder 15, 1528 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m.

