Updated Set. 14th, 2017

Sep. 14- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Human Services Job Fair at Treasures, 5540 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 849-6592.

Sep. 14- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Sep. 14- PennFuture hosts Environmental Rights Amendment Forum at WHYY, 150 N. 6th St., 5:30-8:30 pm. Panel includes many public officials and environmental leaders. For info: Stephanie Rex (412) 456-2372 or rex@pennfuture.org.

Sep. 14- State Sen. John Sabatina invites public to PennDOT Public Mtg. on Byberry Rd. Bridge Replacement at FOP Lodge 5, 11630 Caroline Rd., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sep. 14- 27th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Night at Rosenberger Ha.,600 S. 43rd St., 7:30 p.m. Larry Krasner, Rebecca Rhynhart, Ellen Ceisler, Maria McLaughlin. Gerrymandering and “Turning Pa. Blue.”

Sep. 15- DA candidate Beth Grossman hosts Conversation at All Good Things Café, 6160 Ridge Ave., 6-9 p.m.

Sep. 16- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts N2N Street Festival at 50th St. & Baltimore Ave., 12-8 p.m. “Tribute to Prince” with DJ Questlove, Sheila E., Morris Day & the Time, & PnB Rock. Emcees Patty Jackson, TuRae & Skeet. Food. Free. For info: (215) 492-2980.

Sep. 17- Congressional candidate Dan Muroff is hosted BBQ Meet & Greet at home of Andrew Hayman & Nathalya Cárdenas, 309 Edmonds Ave., Drexel Hill, Pa., 4-7 p.m. Free. Donations at https://act.myngp.com/Forms/-6775964037652871168. For info: Marlene marlene@muroff4congress.com.

Sep. 18- Republican Women of Phila., State Rep. John Taylor & Councilman Al Taubenberger host Reception for DA candidate Beth Grossman at Susan Satkowski’s & George Sfedu’s home, 1907 Spruce St., 6-8 p.m. Contributions $100. Payable to “Friends of Beth Grossman,” 4256 Regent Sq., Phila., PA 19104. For info: Denise Furey (215) 387-5641.

Sep. 19- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Flag-Raising Ceremony at Antonio Pantoja Charter Sch., 4401 N. American St., 12 m. to start Puerto Rican celebration. For info: (215) 291-5647.

Sep. 20- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Bus Trip to Stamford, Conn. For Live TCV Tapings of Steve Wilkos Show, lv. Haddington Mall, 56th & Vine Sts., 7 a.m. Tickets $15. Payable to “The Mary Mason Care Project,” 744 South St., Phila., PA 19147. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Sep. 20- Republican League holds Dinner at Paddy Whack’s, 2nd & South Sts., 7 p.m. Networking. For info: Charlie Forshee (717) 372-9083.

Sep. 21- Bruce Crawley hosts African Bicycle Foundation Fundraiser at Independence Blue Cross, 1901 Market St., 4th fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Renée Chenault Fattah is emcee. Sponsorship levels $50,000-$350. For info: (888) 508-2836.

Sep. 21- Phila. Democratic Progressive Committee hosts “Back to Business: Get Involved Happy Hour” at Ladder 15, 1526 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m. Free admission & drink specials.

Sep. 21- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez is hosted Reception at Suite 215 Social Cl., 3401 N. 10th St., 6-8 p.m. Contribution levels $200, $500, $1,000. Payable to “Friends of Emilio Vázquez, 200 S. Broad St., Suite 410, Phila., PA 19102.

Sep. 23- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding at Roxborough Municipal Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. Free. Four-bag limit per household.

Sep. 23- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Autism Parent Café at 4667 Paul St., 10 a.m.-12 m. Community connections & resources. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Sep. 23- State Rep. John Taylor hosts Shredding at Lowe’s, parking lot, 3800 Aramingo Ave., Free. Four-bag limit per household.

Sep. 23- Chapel of 4 Chaplains hosts Appreciation Event at 1201 Constitution Ave., Navy Yard Bldg. 649, 11 a.m. Legion of Honor awards, unveiling of World War II Submarine Vets Memorial, Lost at Sea memorial. Free-will offering. For info: (215) 218-1943.

Sep. 23- State rep candidate Bernard Williams hosts Birthday Brunch & Campaign Kickoff at Reign Events, 5600 Germantown Ave., 1-5 p.m. Bottomless mimosa! Tickets $35. For info: (267) 2820-1460.

Sep. 25- Phila. Black Republican Council hosts Fundraiser for DA candidate Beth Grossman at Commodore Barry Cl., 6815 Emlen St., 5:30-8 p.m. Donations $50-$150. For info: (215) 694-9278.

Sep. 27- Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Phila. hosts Award Banquet at Sheraton Univ. City Hotel, 3549 Chestnut St., 5-9 p.m. Banquet catered by Michael Chow’s Sang Kee Restaurant. Tickets $75/person, $135/couple, $650/table. For info: (215) 642-2333.

Sep. 28- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Senior Expo at Roxborough Memorial Hosp., parking lot, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. rain or shine.

Sep. 28- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail Reception at Time, 1315 Sansom St., 5-7 p.m. Tickets $250, Supporters $500, friends $750, Hosts $1,000. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Philadelphia, PA 19119. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122@gmail.com.

Sep. 28- State Rep. Jordan Harris hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Greater Phila. Health Action, 1401 S. 31st St., 6 p.m. Legislative developments, Q &A For info: (215) 952-3378.

Sep. 28- Green Party of Phila. holds Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Free a& open to the public. For info: (215) 843-4256.

Sep. 28- City Commissioner Al Schmidt hosts Fundraiser at Hop Angel Brauhaus, 7980 Oxford Ave., 6-8 p.m. Contributions $40. Payable to “Friends of Al Schmidt,” P.O. Box 18538, Phila., PA 19129.

Sep. 30- State Sen. John Sabatina, Jr. hosts Picnic at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 12-4 p.m. Tickets $20, Candidates $100, Sponsors $1,000. RSVP: (215) 821-7606 or re.elect.johnsabatina@gmail.com.

Oct. 1- St. Nicholas of Tolentine Ch. Hosts Italian Festival & Procession of Saints at 1700 block 9th St., 12-9 p.m. Rain or shine. Free parking at Neumann-Goretti H.S., 10th & Moore Sts. For info: Rev. Nicholas Martorano (215) 463-1326.

Oct. 1- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts “Eagles vs. Chargers” at Toll Man Joe’s, 26 E. Oregon Ave., 4-7 p.m. Hail Mary Pass $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148 or online MarkSquilla.org. For info: Brittany@lperrygroup.com or (215) 893-4281.

Oct. 2- DA candidate Beth Grossman is hosted Olde City Fundraiser with Councilman David Oh at Han Dynasty, 123 Chestnut St., 6-8 p.m. Donations $50.

Oct. 3- Pa. Conference for Women features Michelle Obama as Keynote Speaker at Pa. Convention Ctr., Broad & Arch Sts.

Oct. 6- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Senior Expo at Nat’l Guard Armory, 2700 Southampton Rd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Refreshments. For info: (215) 695-1020.

Oct. 6- Sheet Metal Workers Golf Tournament at Northampton Valley C.C., 299 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Richboro, Pa., registration 12 m., shotgun start 1 p.m. Lunch, dinner, prizes. Golfers $100, Hole Sponsors $250. Checks payable to “Local 19 Scholarship Fund.” For info: (215) 952-1999.

Oct. 6- Councilman David Oh hosts Green Beret Foundation Fundraiser at Saigon Maxim Restaurant, 612 Washington Ave., 6-10 p.m. Guests include Gov. Ed Rendell & House Speaker Mike Turzai. Buffet dinner with live entertainment, auctions & raffles. Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000. Tickets $65, table of 10 $500. Payable to “Green Beret Foundation,” David Oh, City Ha. Rm. 319, Phila., PA 19107.For info: Donald Tippett (215) 686-3452.

Oct. 6- St. Casimir Ch. hosts Designer Bag Bingo at EOM, 144 Moore St., 7 p.m. 10 rounds; wine, cheese & desserts. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at door. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464.

Oct. 7- United Republican Cl. hosts Shrimp Night at 3156 Frankford Ave., 7-11 p.m. Shrimp, hoagies, meatballs & more. Tickets $30.

Oct. 8- Americans for Democratic Action S.E. Pa. hosts Awards Celebration at USciences, 45th St. & Woodland Ave., 6-8 p.m. Honoring civic leaders, community advocates and change agents. Gold Partners $1,000, Silver Partners $500, Bronze Partners $250. Payable to “Americans for Democratic Action SEPA,” 1735 Market St., Su. A495, Phila., PA 19103 or www.adasepa.org/partner. For info: (215) 923-6865.

Oct. 13- 57th & 65th Ward Republicans host Fundraiser at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 6-9 p.m. Draft beer & appetizers. Tickets $40. Payable to “The Elephant Fund” or “65th Republican Ward.”

Oct. 19- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Oct. 26- SEAMAAC hosts 33rd Anniversary Gala at Univ. of Arts, Solmssen Ct., 6-9 p.m.

Oct. 28- State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald hosts N. Housing Conference & Job Fair at W. Oak La. Charter Sch., 7115 Stenton Ave., 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Continental breakfast & lunch. For info: (215) 549-0220.

Nov. 2- 182nd Dist. Progressive Caucus hosts Social at Ladder 15, 1528 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 7- General election day for DA, controller, judges.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.