Shaping up with Sen. Tony Williams

Fall is a fine season to get in shape, maintains State Sen. Anthony Williams (D-W. Phila.). Every year he sponsors a series of varied exercise programs throughout his 8th Senatorial District, which covers communities in South, Southwest and West Philadelphia as well as parts of Delaware County. All are free.

Citizens are invited to sample these “Healthy Awareness Classes” and discover new ways to keep fit. Below is a schedule of classes.

Thursday, Oct. 12, 6 p.m.: Afro Zumba at Richard Allen Charter School, 2601 S. 58th Street.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.: Tai Chi at Collingdale Borough Hall, 800 MacDade Boulevard, Collingdale.

Monday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.: Personal Trainer at West Philadelphia High School, 4901 Chestnut Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 4 p.m.: Hip Hop at Myers Recreation Center, 5801 Kingsessing Avenue, 4 p.m.; 6 p.m.: Line Dancing at Audenried High School, 3301 Tasker Street.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.: Jazzmat Pilates at Sharon Hill Borough Hall, 250 Sharon Avenue, Sharon Hill.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m.: Afro Zumba at Richard Allen Charter School, 2601 S. 58th Street.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m.: Tai Chi at Collingdale Borough Hall, 800 MacDade Boulevard, Collingdale.



Monday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.: Personal Trainer at West Philadelphia High School, 4901 Chestnut Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 4 p.m.: Hip Hop at Myers Recreation Center, 5801 Kingsessing Avenue, 4 p.m.; 6 p.m.: Line Dancing at Audenried High School, 3301 Tasker Street.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.: Jazzmat Pilates at Sharon Hill Borough Hall, 250 Sharon Avenue, Sharon Hill.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m.: Afro Zumba at Richard Allen Charter School, 2601 S. 58th Street.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m.: Tai Chi at Collingdale Borough Hall, 800 MacDade Boulevard, Collingdale.

Monday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.: Personal Trainer at West Philadelphia High School, 4901 Chestnut Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m.: Hip Hop at Myers Recreation Center, 5801 Kingsessing Avenue, 4 p.m.; 6 p.m.: Line Dancing at Audenried High School, 3301 Tasker Street.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.: Jazzmat Pilates at Sharon Hill Borough Hall, 250 Sharon Avenue, Sharon Hill.

Thursday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m.: Afro Zumba at Richard Allen Charter School, 2601 S. 58th Street.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.: Tai Chi at Collingdale Borough Hall, 800 MacDade Boulevard, Collingdale.

Monday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m.: Personal Trainer at West Philadelphia High School, 4901 Chestnut Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 4 p.m.: Hip Hop at Myers Recreation Center, 5801 Kingsessing Avenue, 4 p.m.; 6 p.m.: Line Dancing at Audenried High School, 3301 Tasker Street.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m.: Jazzmat Pilates at Sharon Hill Borough Hall, 250 Sharon Avenue, Sharon Hill.

Thursday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m.: Afro Zumba at Richard Allen Charter School, 2601 S. 58th Street.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.: Tai Chi at Collingdale Borough Hall, 800 MacDade Boulevard, Collingdale.

Monday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.: Personal Trainer at West Philadelphia High School, 4901 Chestnut Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 4 p.m.: Hip Hop at Myers Recreation Center, 5801 Kingsessing Avenue, 4 p.m.; 6 p.m.: Line Dancing at Audenried High School, 3301 Tasker Street.

