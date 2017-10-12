Updated Oct. 12th

Oct. 12- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Police Recruitment Drive at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.

Oct. 12- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts Job & Career fair at Sheet metal Workers Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 40 employers, résumé clinic, continuing-education programs. For info: (215) 952-3121.

Oct. 12- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts “Navigating Life After 545+ Health Fair” at Salvation Army, 3225 Reed St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free health screenings, flu shots, workshops, exercises, info, lunch, giveaways. RSVP for lunch or info: Desaree Jones (215) 492-2980.

Oct. 12- Ceisler Media hosts Fundraiser for Commonwealth Ct. candidate Judge Ellen Ceisler at 1525 Locust St., 6th fl., 5:30 p.m. For info: (215) 735-6760.

Oct. 12- State Rep. Jared Solomon hosts Public Safety & Criminal Justice Mtg. at St. Thomas Ch., 1009 Unruh Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oct. 12- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts “Unlimited Energy Workshop” at Greater Bible Way Temple, 1461 N. 52nd St., 7-8 p.m. Learn how to get unlimited usage at one set price a month.

Oct. 13- NAACP Phila. Branch hosts Awards Gala at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 5 p.m. Reception, 7 p.m. Gala. Guest honorees Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, Ron Harper, Zed Smith and Sharon Powell. For info: 215) 455-1011 or www.philadelphianaacp.org.

Oct. 13- 57th & 65th Ward Republicans host Fundraiser at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 6-9 p.m. Draft beer & appetizers. Tickets $40. Payable to “The Elephant Fund” or “65th Republican Ward.”

Oct. 14- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown sponsors “Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness” at New Birthing Worship Ctr., 5949 Spruce St., starting 9 a.m., to 12 m. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Oct. 14- State Sen. Vincent Hughes hosts neighborhood Fall Festival at H.S. of the Future, 4021 Parkside Ave., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Money workshops, health & wellness, kids’ zone, resistance info, seniors pavilion, food, fun, live music. For info:omar.sabir@pasenate.com or (215) 879-7777.

Oct. 14- State Rep. Donna Bullock hosts Girard Ave. Street Festival betw. 26th and 29th Sts., 12-6 p.m.

Oct. 14- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Fall Harvest festival at Clara Muhammad Sq. Pk., 47th & Lancaster Ave., 1-5 p.m. Help with state programs, Affordable Care Act & drug-abuse prevention. Games, food, moon bounce. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Oct. 14- 58th Ward Republican Committee hosts Fundraiser at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St., 4-8 p.m. Tickets $40. For info: Joe Giedemann (215) 669-7222.

Oct. 15- Congregation Shaare Shamayim hosts “Meet the Candidates Brunch” at 9768 Verree Rd. Free. For info: Paul Kaplan (215) 715-1872 or paulkaplan.css@gmail.com.

Oct. 18- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts APPRISE counseling for Medicare open enrollment at 6511 Ridge Ave., 1-3 p.m. For app’t: (215) 482-8726.

Oct. 18- City & State PA hosts “50 over 50 Reception” at Pipeline Philly, 30 S. 15th St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honoring 50 seasoned Pa. leaders. Keynote speaker Ed Rendell. Tickets $35. For info: mbarrett@cityandstatepa.com or (215) 490-9314.

Oct. 19- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Oct. 19- Lisa Deeley is hosted Cocktail Reception at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 11000 Roosevelt Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $100, Bronze $250-, Silver $500, Gold $1,000. Payable to “Deeley15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101.

Oct. 20- N. Phila. organizations host “N. Philly Speaks” Candidate Forum at African American United Fund Conference Ctr., 2231 N. Broad St., 6-8 p.m. For info: Jean Hackney (215) 326-5848.

Oct. 20- State Reps. Donna Bullock & Emilio Vázquez host “Golden Life Senior Fair 2017” at Temple U., Mitten Ha., 1913 N. Broad St., 10 a.m. State & city services, free food.

Oct. 20- 26th Ward Republican Committee hosts Fall Festival at Waterfall Rm., 2015 S. Water St., 7 p.m. For info: blusno1@aol.com.

Oct. 21- State Rep. James Roebuck hosts Document Shredding Event at 4712 Baltimore Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. No digital or electronic media. For info: (215) 724-2227.

Oct. 21- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts 2nd Dist.’s “Nat’l Opportunity Resource Fair” at CCP, Winnett Stud. Life Bldg., 1700 Spring Garden St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For middle-schoolers, high-schoolers & college freshmen. Careers in military academies, Army Corps of Engineers, FBI, CIA, Dept. Of State & others. Free. Register: (215) 254-3140.

Oct. 21- Phila. Council AFL-CIO hosts “Designer Bingo” at Workers United Joint Board, 22 S. 22nd St., 2nd fl., open 12 m., bingo starts 12:30 p.m. Prizes are designer handbags including Coach, Vera Bradley, Michael Kors, Dooney & Burke. 15 games. BYOP & snacks. Donations $50. Proceeds benefit “Holiday Adopt a Family Program.” Payable to “Phila. Council AFL-CIO,” 22 S. 22nd St., Phila., PA 19103.

Oct. 21- Philadelphians United for Progress hosts “A Conversation with Krasner & Grossman” at Arch St. United Methodist Ch., 55 N. Broad St., 1-3 p.m. Free.

Oct. 21- United Republican Cl. Hosts Candidates’ Fall Happy Hour at 3156 Frankford Ave., 3-5 p.m. Meet Beth Grossman & Mike Tomlinson. Free. Light food. Cash bar.

Oct. 25- WaxPAC hosts Fall Fundraiser for state rep candidate Ben Waxman at Judge Roberts Rm., 123 S. Broad St., 28th fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Host committee $1,000 per couple; sponsorship levels$500 & $250; general admission $100.

Oct. 25- Phila. Republican Committee hosts “Republican Happy Hour & Candidate Open Forum” at Paddy Whack’s, 150 South St., 6-9 p.m. For info: Ross (609) 506-1177.

Oct. 26- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Senior Expo at Fox Chase Rec. Ctr., 7901 Ridgeway St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free health screenings, government services. For info: (215) 533-0440.

Oct. 26- SEAMAAC hosts 33rd Anniversary Gala at Univ. of Arts, Solmssen Ct., 6-9 p.m.

Oct. 26- State Sen. Art Haywood hosts “Focus on Gun Violence Town hall Mtg. at Woodmere Art Mus., 9201 Germantown Ave., 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 27- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts “Birthday Bash & Celebration of Libras” at Ms. Tootsie’s Restaurant, 5:30-8:30 p.m. General Admission $50, Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff Fans $1,000, Phyllis Hyman Fans $500, Lou Rawls Fans $250, Jackson 5 Fans $100. Payable to “Friends of Blondell Reynolds Brown,” P.O. Box 22556, Philadelphia, PA19102. For info: Taylor Daukaus (267) 671-7208 or blondellonline@gmail.com.

Oct. 27- AFSCME DC 47 hosts “Meet & Greet the Candidates Fundraiser at Sonesta Phila., 1800 Market St., 55:30-7:30 p.m. Light refreshments, cash bar. Tickets: AFSCME Members $25, People MVP $20, Supporters $20. For info: (215) 893-3736 or jmarsh@dc47.org.

Oct. 28- State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald hosts N. Housing Conference & Job Fair at W. Oak La. Charter Sch., 7115 Stenton Ave., 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Continental breakfast & lunch. For info: (215) 549-0220.

Oct. 29- Councilwoman Helen Gym hosts Fundraiser at Amalgam Coffee & Comics, 2578 Frankford Ave., 3-5 p.m.

Oct. 31- State Sen. Tina Tartaglione & State Rep. Jason Dawkins host Harvest Resource Festival and Children’s Fright Night at Wissinoming Pk., 5773-5945 Frankford Ave., 5 p.m. Preparing for winter with government programs, free games & candy for children.

Nov. 2- 182nd Dist. Progressive Caucus hosts Social at Ladder 15, 1528 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 7- General election day for DA, controller, judges.

Nov. 8- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts APPRISE counseling for Medicare open enrollment at 6511 Ridge Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For app’t: (215) 482-8726.

Nov. 9- State Sen. Art Haywood hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Janes United Methodist Ch., 467 E. Haines St., 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 16- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Nov. 16- Phila. Public Record honors Ryan Boyer as “Public Servant of the Year” at Galdo’s Catering, 20th & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres & dinner. Tickets $50 in advance, $60 at door, tables of 10 for $450.For info: events@cityandstatepa.com.

Nov. 22- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts APPRISE counseling for Medicare open enrollment at 6511 Ridge Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For app’t: (215) 482-8726.

Dec. 6- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts APPRISE counseling for Medicare open enrollment at 6511 Ridge Ave., 1-3 p.m. For app’t: (215) 482-8726.

