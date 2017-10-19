Updated Oct. 19th

Oct. 19- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.
Oct. 19- Lisa Deeley is hosted Cocktail Reception at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 11000 Roosevelt Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $100, Bronze $250-, Silver $500, Gold $1,000. Payable to “Deeley15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101.
Oct. 19- Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, State Sen. Vincent Hughes & State Rep. Donna Bullock host “Pathways to Pardons” at Drexel U., Dornsife Ctr., 3509 Spring Garden St., 6-8 p.m. Pardons & expungements of past criminal convictions. For info: J.P. Kurish (717) 798-0082.
Oct. 19- PPA holds Community Informational Mtg. at Mayfair Commuity Ctr., 2900 St. Vincent St., 6:30 p.m. Info on permit parking, red-light cameras, disability signs, abandoned vehicles, ticket issues, special zones & much more. For info: Marty O’Rourke (215) 882-2658.
Oct. 20- State Reps. Donna Bullock & Emilio Vázquez host “Golden Life Senior Fair 2017” at Temple U., Mitten Ha., 1913 N. Broad St., 10 a.m. State & city services, free food.
Oct. 20- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts House Hearing on “Small Business Capital Access: Supporting Community & Economic Development” at Enterprise Ctr., 4548 Market St., Studio C, 2:30 p.m. Free. RSVP: Felicia Parker-Cox (215) 276-0340.
Oct. 20- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts Candidates Night at Kingsessing Rec Ctr., 50th & Kingsessing Ave., 6-8 p.m. Free food. For info: Mike Ross (484) 250-9055 or swpds@aol.com.
Oct. 20- N. Phila. organizations host “N. Philly Speaks” Candidate Forum at African American United Fund Conference Ctr., 2231 N. Broad St., 6-8 p.m. For info: Jean Hackney (215) 326-5848.
Oct. 20- 26th Ward Republican Committee hosts Fall Festival at Waterfall Rm., 2015 S. Water St., 7 p.m. For info: blusno1@aol.com.
Oct. 21- State Rep. James Roebuck hosts Document Shredding Event at 4712 Baltimore Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. No digital or electronic media. For info: (215) 724-2227.
Oct. 21- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts 2nd Dist.’s “Nat’l Opportunity Resource Fair” at CCP, Winnett Stud. Life Bldg., 1700 Spring Garden St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For middle-schoolers, high-schoolers & college freshmen. Careers in military academies, Army Corps of Engineers, FBI, CIA, Dept. Of State & others. Free. Register: (215) 254-3140.
Oct. 21- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Housing Seminar at Wynne Sr. Residences, 2001 N. 54th St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Helping people at risk of losing their homes. For info: (215) 879-6625.
Oct. 21- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “8th Dist. Community Conversation on Mental Health” at Lonnie Young Rec Ctr., 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 10 a.m.-12 m. For info: (215) 686-3424.
Oct. 21- Phila. Council AFL-CIO hosts “Designer Bingo” at Workers United Joint Board, 22 S. 22nd St., 2nd fl., open 12 m., bingo starts 12:30 p.m. Prizes are designer handbags including Coach, Vera Bradley, Michael Kors, Dooney & Burke. 15 games. BYOP & snacks. Donations $50. Proceeds benefit “Holiday Adopt a Family Program.” Payable to “Phila. Council AFL-CIO,” 22 S. 22nd St., Phila., PA 19103.
Oct. 21- Philadelphians United for Progress hosts “A Conversation with Krasner & Grossman” at Arch St. United Methodist Ch., 55 N. Broad St., 1-3 p.m. Free.
Oct. 21- United Republican Cl. Hosts Candidates’ Fall Happy Hour at 3156 Frankford Ave., 3-5 p.m. Meet Beth Grossman & Mike Tomlinson. Free. Light food. Cash bar.
Oct. 25- Phila. Republican Committee hosts “Republican Happy Hour & Candidate Open Forum” at Paddy Whack’s, 150 South St., 6-9 p.m. For info: Ross (609) 506-1177.
Oct. 26- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione hosts Senior Expo at Fox Chase Rec. Ctr., 7901 Ridgeway St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free health screenings, government services. For info: (215) 533-0440.
Oct. 26- 37th Ward Democratic Committee hosts “Candidates & Community” at Mars Hill Bapt. Ch., 12 th & Lehigh Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Light snacks. Free. For info: (267) 240-5069.
Oct. 26- SEAMAAC hosts 33rd Anniversary Gala at Univ. of Arts, Solmssen Ct., 6-9 p.m.
Oct. 26- State Sen. Art Haywood hosts “Focus on Gun Violence Town hall Mtg. at Woodmere Art Mus., 9201 Germantown Ave., 6-8 p.m.
Oct. 27- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts “Birthday Bash & Celebration of Libras” at Ms. Tootsie’s Restaurant, 5:30-8:30 p.m. General Admission $50, Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff Fans $1,000, Phyllis Hyman Fans $500, Lou Rawls Fans $250, Jackson 5 Fans $100. Payable to “Friends of Blondell Reynolds Brown,” P.O. Box 22556, Philadelphia, PA19102. For info: Taylor Daukaus (267) 671-7208 or blondellonline@gmail.com.
Oct. 27- AFSCME DC 47 hosts “Meet & Greet the Candidates Fundraiser at Sonesta Phila., 1800 Market St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Light refreshments, cash bar. Tickets: AFSCME Members $25, People MVP $20, Supporters $20. For info: (215) 893-3736 or jmarsh@dc47.org.
Oct. 28- State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald hosts Housing Conference & Job Fair at W. Oak La. Charter Sch., 7115 Stenton Ave., 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Continental breakfast & lunch. For info: (215) 549-0220.
Oct. 28- State Rep. Jordan Harris hosts Senior Wills Clinic at Wharton Sq. Pk., 2300 Wharton St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Residents 55+. Living wills, power of attorney & health-care directives. Limited spots. RSVP: (215) 952-3378.
Oct. 28- SEAMAAC hosts Soccer Clinic & Tournament at Mifflin Sq. Pk., 6th & Ritner Sts., clinic for 12 & under 9:30-11:30 a.m., tournament for teens & adults 12:30-5 p.m. For info or to register team: (215) 467-0690 or htang@seamaac.org.
Oct. 29- Councilwoman Helen Gym hosts Fundraiser at Amalgam Coffee & Comics, 2578 Frankford Ave., 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 30- Democratic City Committee hosts Autumn Cocktail Party at 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150.
Oct. 31- State Sen. Tina Tartaglione & State Rep. Jason Dawkins host Harvest Resource Festival and Children’s Fright Night at Wissinoming Pk., 5773-5945 Frankford Ave., 5 p.m. Preparing for winter with government programs, free games & candy for children.
Nov. 2- 182nd Dist. Progressive Caucus hosts Social at Ladder 15, 1528 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m.
Nov. 4- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fish Fry at Lou & Choo’s, 2101 W. Hunting Pk. Ave., 3-7 p.m. For info: Sharon Vaughan (215) 313-7019.
Nov. 7- General election day for DA, controller, judges.
Nov. 8- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts APPRISE counseling for Medicare open enrollment at 6511 Ridge Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For app’t: (215) 482-8726.
Nov. 9- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts “Stop & Go Public hearing” at Christian Stronghold Bapt. Ch., 1-4 p.m. For info: Yolanda Braxton (215) 879-6615.
Nov. 9- State Sen. Art Haywood hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Janes United Methodist Ch., 467 E. Haines St., 6-8 p.m.
Nov. 16- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.
Nov. 16- Phila. Public Record honors Ryan Boyer as “Public Servant of the Year” at Galdo’s Catering, 20th & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres & dinner. Tickets $50 in advance, $60 at door, tables of 10 for $450.For info: events@cityandstatepa.com.
Nov. 22- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts APPRISE counseling for Medicare open enrollment at 6511 Ridge Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For app’t: (215) 482-8726.
Dec. 6- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts APPRISE counseling for Medicare open enrollment at 6511 Ridge Ave., 1-3 p.m. For app’t: (215) 482-8726.
Dec. 13- Pa. Soc. meets at N.Y. Hilton Midtown, 1335 Ave. of Americas, N.Y.C. For info: (215) 233-2650.