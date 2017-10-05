Updated October 5th

Oct. 5- State Sen. Tina Tartaglione hosts Senior Expo at Mayfair Community Ctr., 2990 St. Vincent St., 10 a.m. Free health screenings, exhibits, government services.

Oct. 5- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts “Unlimited Energy Workshop” at Greater Bible Way Temple, 1461 N. 52nd St., 7-8 p.m. Learn how to get unlimited usage at one set price a month.

Oct. 6- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Senior Expo at Nat’l Guard Armory, 2700 Southampton Rd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Refreshments. For info: (215) 695-1020.

Oct. 6- Sheet Metal Workers Golf Tournament at Northampton Valley C.C., 299 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Richboro, Pa., registration 12 m., shotgun start 1 p.m. Lunch, dinner, prizes. Golfers $100, Hole Sponsors $250. Checks payable to “Local 19 Scholarship Fund.” For info: (215) 952-1999.

Oct. 6- Councilman David Oh hosts Green Beret Foundation Fundraiser at Saigon Maxim Restaurant, 612 Washington Ave., 6-10 p.m. Guests include Gov. Ed Rendell & House Speaker Mike Turzai. Buffet dinner with live entertainment, auctions & raffles. Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000. Tickets $65, table of 10 $500. Payable to “Green Beret Foundation,” David Oh, City Ha. Rm. 319, Phila., PA 19107. For info: Donald Tippett (215) 686-3452.

Oct. 6- St. Casimir Ch. hosts Designer Bag Bingo at EOM, 144 Moore St., 7 p.m. 10 rounds; wine, cheese & desserts. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at door. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464.

Oct. 7- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Olney Youth Arts Festival on 500 bl. W. Chew Ave at N. 5th St., 12-4 p.m. Rain location, St. Paul’s Lutheran Ch., 5918 N. 5th St. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Oct. 7- United Republican Cl. hosts Shrimp Night at 3156 Frankford Ave., 7-11 p.m. Shrimp, hoagies, meatballs & more. Tickets $30.

Oct. 8- 35th, 53rd, 55th & 63rd Ward Democratic Committees host Picnic at Burholme Pk. Pavilion, Cottman & Central Aves. Sponsors $500; Friends $250; Guests $50, Candidates $100. For info: Bob Dellavella (215) 335-4004 or (215) 808-4240.

Oct. 8- Americans for Democratic Action S.E. Pa. hosts Awards Celebration at USciences, 45th St. & Woodland Ave., 6-8 p.m. Honoring civic leaders, community advocates and change agents. Gold Partners $1,000, Silver Partners $500, Bronze Partners $250. Payable to “Americans for Democratic Action SEPA,” 1735 Market St., Su. A495, Phila., PA 19103 or www.adasepa.org/partner. For info: (215) 923-6865.

Oct. 10- Last day to register to vote.

Oct. 12- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Police Recruitment Drive at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.

Oct. 12- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts Job & Career fair at Sheet metal Workers Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 40 employers, résumé clinic, continuing-education programs. For info: (215) 952-3121.

Oct. 12- State Rep. Jared Solomon hosts Public Safety & Criminal Justice Mtg. at St. Thomas Ch., 1009 Unruh Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oct. 12- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts “Unlimited Energy Workshop” at Greater Bible Way Temple, 1461 N. 52nd St., 7-8 p.m. Learn how to get unlimited usage at one set price a month.

Oct. 13- NAACP Phila. Branch hosts Awards Gala at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 5 p.m. Reception, 7 p.m. Gala. Guest honorees Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, Ron Harper, Zed Smith and Sharon Powell. For info: 215) 455-1011 or www.philadelphianaacp.org.

Oct. 13- 57th & 65th Ward Republicans host Fundraiser at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 6-9 p.m. Draft beer & appetizers. Tickets $40. Payable to “The Elephant Fund” or “65th Republican Ward.”

Oct. 14- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown sponsors “Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness” at New Birthing Worship Ctr., 5949 Spruce St., starting 9 a.m., to 12 m. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Oct. 14- State Sen. Vincent Hughes hosts neighborhood Fall Festival at H.S. of the Future, 4021 Parkside Ave., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Money workshops, health & wellness, kids’ zone, resistance info, seniors pavilion, food, fun, live music. For info: omar.sabir@pasenate.com or (215) 879-7777.

Oct. 14- State Rep. Donna Bullock hosts Girard Ave. Street Festival betw. 26th and 29th Sts., 12-6 p.m.

Oct. 14- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Fall Harvest festival at Clara Muhammad Sq. Pk., 47th & Lancaster Ave., 1-5 p.m. Help with state programs, Affordable Care Act & drug-abuse prevention. Games, food, moon bounce. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Oct. 15- Congregation Shaare Shamayim hosts “Meet the Candidates Brunch” at 9768 Verree Rd. Free. For info: Paul Kaplan (215) 715-1872 or paulkaplan.css@gmail.com.

Oct. 18- City & State PA hosts “50 over 50 Reception” at Pipeline Philly, 30 S. 15th St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honoring 50 seasoned Pa. leaders. Keynote speaker Ed Rendell. Tickets $35. For info: mbarrett@cityandstatepa.com or (215) 490-9314.

Oct. 19- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Oct. 19- Lisa Deeley is hosted Cocktail Reception at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 11000 Roosevelt Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $100, Bronze $250-, Silver $500, Gold $1,000. Payable to “Deeley15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101.

Oct. 20- 26th Ward Republican Committee hosts Fall Festival at Waterfall Rm., 2015 S. Water St., 7 p.m. For info: blusno1@aol.com.

Oct. 21- State Rep. James Roebuck hosts Document Shredding Event at 4712 Baltimore Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. No digital or electronic media. For info: (215) 724-2227.

Oct. 21- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts 2nd Dist.’s “Nat’l Opportunity Resource Fair” at CCP, Winnett Stud. Life Bldg., 1700 Spring Garden St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For middle-schoolers, high-schoolers & college freshmen. Careers in military academies, Army Corps of Engineers, FBI, CIA, Dept. Of State & others. Free. Register: (215) 254-3140.

Oct. 21- Phila. Council AFL-CIO hosts “Designer Bingo” at Workers United Joint Board, 22 S. 22nd St., 2nd fl., open 12 m., bingo starts 12:30 p.m. Prizes are designer handbags including Coach, Vera Bradley, Michael Kors, Dooney & Burke. 15 games. BYOP & snacks. Donations $50. Proceeds benefit “Holiday Adopt a Family Program.” Payable to “Phila. Council AFL-CIO,” 22 S. 22nd St., Phila., PA 19103.

Oct. 21- Philadelphians United for Progress hosts “A Conversation with Krasner & Grossman” at Arch St. United Methodist Ch., 55 N. Broad St., 1-3 p.m. Free.

Oct. 21- United Republican Cl. Hosts Candidates’ Fall Happy Hour at 3156 Frankford Ave., 3-5 p.m. Meet Beth Grossman & Mike Tomlinson. Free. Light food. Cash bar.

Oct. 25- WaxPAC hosts Fall Fundraiser for state rep candidate Ben Waxman at Judge Roberts Rm., 123 S. Broad St., 28th fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Host committee $1,000 per couple; sponsorship levels$500 & $250; general admission $100.

Oct. 26- SEAMAAC hosts 33rd Anniversary Gala at Univ. of Arts, Solmssen Ct., 6-9 p.m.

Oct. 27- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts “Birthday Bash & Celebration of Libras” at Ms. Tootsie’s Restaurant, 5:30-8:30 p.m. General Admission $50, Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff Fans $1,000, Phyllis Hyman Fans $500, Lou Rawls Fans $250, Jackson 5 Fans $100. Payable to “Friends of Blondell Reynolds Brown,” P.O. Box 22556, Philadelphia, PA19102. For info: Taylor Daukaus (267) 671-7208 or blondellonline@gmail.com.

Oct. 28- State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald hosts N. Housing Conference & Job Fair at W. Oak La. Charter Sch., 7115 Stenton Ave., 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Continental breakfast & lunch. For info: (215) 549-0220.

Oct. 29- Councilwoman Helen Gym hosts Fundraiser at Amalgam Coffee & Comics, 2578 Frankford Ave., 3-5 p.m.

Oct. 31- State Sen. Tina Tartaglione & State Rep. Jason Dawkins host Harvest Resource Festival and Children’s Fright Night at Wissinoming Pk., 5773-5945 Frankford Ave., 5 p.m. Preparing for winter with government programs, free games & candy for children.

Nov. 2- 182nd Dist. Progressive Caucus hosts Social at Ladder 15, 1528 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 7- General election day for DA, controller, judges.

Nov. 16- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Nov. 16- Phila. Public Record honors Ryan Boyer as Public Servant of the Year at Galdo’s Catering, 20th & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres & dinner. Tickets $50 in advance, $60 at door, tables of 10 for $450.For info: events@cityandstatepa.com.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.