Updated October 5th

Oct. 5- State Sen. Tina Tartaglione hosts Senior Expo at Mayfair Community Ctr., 2990 St. Vincent St., 10 a.m. Free health screenings, exhibits, government services.
Oct. 5- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts “Unlimited Energy Workshop” at Greater Bible Way Temple, 1461 N. 52nd St., 7-8 p.m. Learn how to get unlimited usage at one set price a month.
Oct. 6- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Senior Expo at Nat’l Guard Armory, 2700 Southampton Rd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Refreshments. For info: (215) 695-1020.
Oct. 6- Sheet Metal Workers Golf Tournament at Northampton Valley C.C., 299 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Richboro, Pa., registration 12 m., shotgun start 1 p.m. Lunch, dinner, prizes. Golfers $100, Hole Sponsors $250. Checks payable to “Local 19 Scholarship Fund.” For info: (215) 952-1999.
Oct. 6- Councilman David Oh hosts Green Beret Foundation Fundraiser at Saigon Maxim Restaurant, 612 Washington Ave., 6-10 p.m. Guests include Gov. Ed Rendell & House Speaker Mike Turzai. Buffet dinner with live entertainment, auctions & raffles. Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000. Tickets $65, table of 10 $500. Payable to “Green Beret Foundation,” David Oh, City Ha. Rm. 319, Phila., PA 19107. For info: Donald Tippett (215) 686-3452.
Oct. 6- St. Casimir Ch. hosts Designer Bag Bingo at EOM, 144 Moore St., 7 p.m. 10 rounds; wine, cheese & desserts. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at door. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464.
Oct. 7- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Olney Youth Arts Festival on 500 bl. W. Chew Ave at N. 5th St., 12-4 p.m. Rain location, St. Paul’s Lutheran Ch., 5918 N. 5th St. For info: (215) 744-7901.
Oct. 7- United Republican Cl. hosts Shrimp Night at 3156 Frankford Ave., 7-11 p.m. Shrimp, hoagies, meatballs & more. Tickets $30.
Oct. 8- 35th, 53rd, 55th & 63rd Ward Democratic Committees host Picnic at Burholme Pk. Pavilion, Cottman & Central Aves. Sponsors $500; Friends $250; Guests $50, Candidates $100. For info: Bob Dellavella (215) 335-4004 or (215) 808-4240.
Oct. 8- Americans for Democratic Action S.E. Pa. hosts Awards Celebration at USciences, 45th St. & Woodland Ave., 6-8 p.m. Honoring civic leaders, community advocates and change agents. Gold Partners $1,000, Silver Partners $500, Bronze Partners $250. Payable to “Americans for Democratic Action SEPA,” 1735 Market St., Su. A495, Phila., PA 19103 or www.adasepa.org/partner. For info: (215) 923-6865.
Oct. 10- Last day to register to vote.
Oct. 12- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Police Recruitment Drive at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Oct. 12- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts Job & Career fair at Sheet metal Workers Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 40 employers, résumé clinic, continuing-education programs. For info: (215) 952-3121.
Oct. 12- State Rep. Jared Solomon hosts Public Safety & Criminal Justice Mtg. at St. Thomas Ch., 1009 Unruh Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Oct. 12- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts “Unlimited Energy Workshop” at Greater Bible Way Temple, 1461 N. 52nd St., 7-8 p.m. Learn how to get unlimited usage at one set price a month.
Oct. 13- NAACP Phila. Branch hosts Awards Gala at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 5 p.m. Reception, 7 p.m. Gala. Guest honorees Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, Ron Harper, Zed Smith and Sharon Powell. For info: 215) 455-1011 or www.philadelphianaacp.org.
Oct. 13- 57th & 65th Ward Republicans host Fundraiser at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 6-9 p.m. Draft beer & appetizers. Tickets $40. Payable to “The Elephant Fund” or “65th Republican Ward.”
Oct. 14- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown sponsors “Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness” at New Birthing Worship Ctr., 5949 Spruce St., starting 9 a.m., to 12 m. For info: (215) 879-6615.
Oct. 14- State Sen. Vincent Hughes hosts neighborhood Fall Festival at H.S. of the Future, 4021 Parkside Ave., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Money workshops, health & wellness, kids’ zone, resistance info, seniors pavilion, food, fun, live music. For info: omar.sabir@pasenate.com or (215) 879-7777.
Oct. 14- State Rep. Donna Bullock hosts Girard Ave. Street Festival betw. 26th and 29th Sts., 12-6 p.m.
Oct. 14- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Fall Harvest festival at Clara Muhammad Sq. Pk., 47th & Lancaster Ave., 1-5 p.m. Help with state programs, Affordable Care Act & drug-abuse prevention. Games, food, moon bounce. For info: (215) 879-6615.
Oct. 15- Congregation Shaare Shamayim hosts “Meet the Candidates Brunch” at 9768 Verree Rd. Free. For info: Paul Kaplan (215) 715-1872 or paulkaplan.css@gmail.com.
Oct. 18- City & State PA hosts “50 over 50 Reception” at Pipeline Philly, 30 S. 15th St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honoring 50 seasoned Pa. leaders. Keynote speaker Ed Rendell. Tickets $35. For info: mbarrett@cityandstatepa.com or (215) 490-9314.
Oct. 19- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.
Oct. 19- Lisa Deeley is hosted Cocktail Reception at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 11000 Roosevelt Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $100, Bronze $250-, Silver $500, Gold $1,000. Payable to “Deeley15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101.
Oct. 20- 26th Ward Republican Committee hosts Fall Festival at Waterfall Rm., 2015 S. Water St., 7 p.m. For info: blusno1@aol.com.
Oct. 21- State Rep. James Roebuck hosts Document Shredding Event at 4712 Baltimore Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. No digital or electronic media. For info: (215) 724-2227.
Oct. 21- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts 2nd Dist.’s “Nat’l Opportunity Resource Fair” at CCP, Winnett Stud. Life Bldg., 1700 Spring Garden St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For middle-schoolers, high-schoolers & college freshmen. Careers in military academies, Army Corps of Engineers, FBI, CIA, Dept. Of State & others. Free. Register: (215) 254-3140.
Oct. 21- Phila. Council AFL-CIO hosts “Designer Bingo” at Workers United Joint Board, 22 S. 22nd St., 2nd fl., open 12 m., bingo starts 12:30 p.m. Prizes are designer handbags including Coach, Vera Bradley, Michael Kors, Dooney & Burke. 15 games. BYOP & snacks. Donations $50. Proceeds benefit “Holiday Adopt a Family Program.” Payable to “Phila. Council AFL-CIO,” 22 S. 22nd St., Phila., PA 19103.
Oct. 21- Philadelphians United for Progress hosts “A Conversation with Krasner & Grossman” at Arch St. United Methodist Ch., 55 N. Broad St., 1-3 p.m. Free.
Oct. 21- United Republican Cl. Hosts Candidates’ Fall Happy Hour at 3156 Frankford Ave., 3-5 p.m. Meet Beth Grossman & Mike Tomlinson. Free. Light food. Cash bar.
Oct. 25- WaxPAC hosts Fall Fundraiser for state rep candidate Ben Waxman at Judge Roberts Rm., 123 S. Broad St., 28th fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Host committee $1,000 per couple; sponsorship levels$500 & $250; general admission $100.
Oct. 26- SEAMAAC hosts 33rd Anniversary Gala at Univ. of Arts, Solmssen Ct., 6-9 p.m.
Oct. 27- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts “Birthday Bash & Celebration of Libras” at Ms. Tootsie’s Restaurant, 5:30-8:30 p.m. General Admission $50, Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff Fans $1,000, Phyllis Hyman Fans $500, Lou Rawls Fans $250, Jackson 5 Fans $100. Payable to “Friends of Blondell Reynolds Brown,” P.O. Box 22556, Philadelphia, PA19102. For info: Taylor Daukaus (267) 671-7208 or blondellonline@gmail.com.
Oct. 28- State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald hosts N. Housing Conference & Job Fair at W. Oak La. Charter Sch., 7115 Stenton Ave., 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Continental breakfast & lunch. For info: (215) 549-0220.
Oct. 29- Councilwoman Helen Gym hosts Fundraiser at Amalgam Coffee & Comics, 2578 Frankford Ave., 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 31- State Sen. Tina Tartaglione & State Rep. Jason Dawkins host Harvest Resource Festival and Children’s Fright Night at Wissinoming Pk., 5773-5945 Frankford Ave., 5 p.m. Preparing for winter with government programs, free games & candy for children.
Nov. 2- 182nd Dist. Progressive Caucus hosts Social at Ladder 15, 1528 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m.
Nov. 7- General election day for DA, controller, judges.
Nov. 16- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.
Nov. 16- Phila. Public Record honors Ryan Boyer as Public Servant of the Year at Galdo’s Catering, 20th & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres & dinner. Tickets $50 in advance, $60 at door, tables of 10 for $450.For info: events@cityandstatepa.com.