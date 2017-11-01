Editor’s Note: The Passing of Jimmy Tayoun

This morning, we received word that our founder, executive editor, friend and mentor, James Tayoun, Sr., passed away at the age of 87. We will provide full coverage of his life and accomplishments in next week’s paper. Our deepest condolences to the Tayoun family and to everyone whose life was positively impacted by Jimmy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Saint Maron’s Church at 1013 Ellsworth Street, 19147. You can reach the church at 215-389-2000.
The viewings will be Friday Nov. 3rd, 6-9 pm and Saturday Nov. 4th from 9-10:30 am at Saint Maron’s. The liturgy will take place at 10:30 am.
Please check phillyrecord.com regularly for updates and more information.
Rest In Peace Jim Tayoun. Good public servant. You helped us fight to keep Mrs. Fromm as the curator of the Edgar Allen Poe house, on Spring Garden St. That goes way back in the seventies. Will never forget. Thank you.
Cynthia DelBuono
November 1, 2017 at 8:51 pm
Very sorry to hear of the passing of Jim Tayoun Sr. He was the last surviving member of the original group that placed a Nativity scene in Independence Park in 1996.
John B. Kelly
November 2, 2017 at 7:03 am
Sending Our Deepest Condolences to Jim Tayoun’s Family from the Family of the Late Reginald & Ethel M Williams Sr. Jim was always a constant in our family even after the passing on of our parents. He will be greatly missed. We love you Jim. Sleep In Peace.
ETHEL M WILLIAMS
November 2, 2017 at 8:24 am