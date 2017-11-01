Editor’s Note: The Passing of Jimmy Tayoun

This morning, we received word that our founder, executive editor, friend and mentor, James Tayoun, Sr., passed away at the age of 87. We will provide full coverage of his life and accomplishments in next week’s paper. Our deepest condolences to the Tayoun family and to everyone whose life was positively impacted by Jimmy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Saint Maron’s Church at 1013 Ellsworth Street, 19147. You can reach the church at 215-389-2000.

The viewings will be Friday Nov. 3rd, 6-9 pm and Saturday Nov. 4th from 9-10:30 am at Saint Maron’s. The liturgy will take place at 10:30 am.

Please check phillyrecord.com regularly for updates and more information.

