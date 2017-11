Updated Nov. 16

Nov. 14- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Weatherization Event at Houseman Rec Ctr., 5091 Summerdale Ave., 6:30-8 p.m. Advice & resources for staying warm & saving money this winter. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Nov. 14- S. Phila. Business Ass’n holds General Membership Mtg. at Pesto Restaurant, 1915 S. Broad St., 6:30 p.m. Dinner $40, cash bar. For info: spba1897@gmail.com.

Nov. 15- Republican League hosts Dinner at Paddy Whack’s, 2nd & South Sts., 7 p.m. Guest speaker: Dr. Robert Field on ACA & policy changes. For info: Charlie Forshee (717) 372-9083.

Nov. 16- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Nov. 16- Phila. Public Record honors Ryan Boyer as “Public Servant of the Year” at Galdo’s Catering, 20th & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres & dinner. Tickets $50 in advance, $60 at door, tables of 10 for $450.For info: events@cityandstatepa.com.

Nov. 16- Sheriff Jewell Williams hosts Fish & Chicken Fry at Lou & Choo’s, 2101 W. Hunting Pk. Ave., 5:30 p.m. Tickets $12. For info: Andrew (215) 609-5876.

Nov. 16- State Rep. Martina White hosts Cocktails & Hors d’Oeuvres at Union League at Torresdale, 3801 Grant Ave., 6-8 p.m. Attendees $100, Hosts $2,500, Sponsors $5,000, Chairs $10,000. For info: (267) 414-3477.

Nov. 17- Warrior Writers host “Broken Stones Social Action Happy Hour & Spontaneous Poetry” at Interact Theatre Co., 302 S. Hicks St., 6:30-10:15 p.m. For tix: interacttheatre.secure.force.com

Nov. 18- State Rep. Donna Bullock hosts “Is My Home Making Me Sick” Healthy Home Workshop at Prince of Peace Baptist Ch., 1844 N. 32nd St., 2nd fl., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Learn about lead, carbon monoxide poisoning & other toxins, also pest control & fire hazards. Free. For info (215) 684-3738.

Nov. 18- State Rep. Jim Roebuck hosts Veterans Event at USciences McNeil Science & Technology Ctr., 4320 Woodland Ave., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Speaker: Brig. Gen. Anthony J. Farrell, Pa. Nat’l Guard. Assistance from federal, state & local agencies.

Nov. 22- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts APPRISE counseling for Medicare open enrollment at 6511 Ridge Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For app’t: (215) 482-8726.

Nov. 28- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Weatherization Event at Ziehler Plg., 200 E. Olney Ave., 6:30-8 p.m. Advice & resources for staying warm & saving money this winter. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Nov. 30- Phila. Office of Community Empowerment & Opportunity hosts “Uniting to Fight Poverty Summit” at Arch St. Mtg. Ho., 320 Arch St., 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Keynote speaker: State Rep. Chris Rabb. Tickets $35. For info: Jennifer.Selpa@Phila.Gov.

Dec. 6- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts APPRISE counseling for Medicare open enrollment at 6511 Ridge Ave., 1-3 p.m. For app’t: (215) 482-8726.

Dec. 6- United Republican Cl. Hosts Anniversary Awards Gala at 3156 Frankford Ave., 6-9 p.m. Awardees: Farah Jimenez & Kevin Pasquay. Tickets $125.

Dec. 7- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Holiday Happy Hour at Blue Duck on Broad, 220 S. Broad St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. For info: (215) 821-7606 or re.elect.johnsabatina@gmail.com.

Dec. 13- Pa. Soc. meets at N.Y. Hilton Midtown, 1335 Ave. of Americas, N.Y.C. For info: (215) 233-2650.

Dec. 21- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Constituent Meet & Greet at Susquehanna Villa, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave., 3 p.m.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.