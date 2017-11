Updated Nov, 2nd

Nov. 2- Mayor Jim Kenney hosts Breakfast for Judge Carolyn Nichols at Bank & Bourbon, Loews Hotel, 1200 Market St., 8-9:30 a.m. Event Sponsors $5,000, Sponsors $2,500, Patrons $1,000, Guests $500. RSVP by Oct. 30. For info: Vanessa Gervasi DeRose (609) 635-3375 or vanessagervasi@gmail.com.

Nov. 2- Committee of Seventy hosts City Controller Debate at 123 S. Broad St., Su. 1800, 12-1 p.m. Limited seating; event will be livestreamed on Seventy’s Facebook page.

Nov. 2- 182nd Dist. Progressive Caucus hosts Social at Ladder 15, 1528 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 2- University City Republican Committee hosts Fall Reception at 4256 Regent Sq., 6:30-9 p.m. Donations $40, VIP Tickets $75.

Nov. 3- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts “Bringing City Government to Phila. Sr. Citizens” at W. Phila. Sr. Ctr., 1016 N. 41st St., 10 a.m.-12 m.

Nov. 3- S. Phila. Lions Cl. hosts Fundraiser at Waterfall Rm, 2015 S. Water St., cocktails 7 p.m., dinner & entertainment 8-11 p.m. Featuring comedian Chris Morris. Tickets $50. For info: Barbara Ricci (215) 336-3932.

Nov. 4- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts “Love Your Park Day” & Shredding Event at Rose Plg., 1300 N. 75th St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Park cleanup. Up to two boxes for shredding. Recycling bins for pickup. Aid for government programs. For info: (215) 879-6625.

Nov. 4- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fish Fry at Lou & Choo’s, 2101 W. Hunting Pk. Ave., 3-7 p.m. For info: Sharon Vaughan (215) 313-7019.

Nov. 4- Green gubernatorial candidate Ken Krawchuk hosts Fundraiser at Jerry’s Bar, 129 W. Laurel St., 4 p.m.

Nov. 5- Phila. Licensed Tavern & Merchants Ass’n honors State Rep. Morgan Cephas & State Sen. Shirley Kitchen at Awards Banquet at Regal Ballrm., 5411 Oxford Ave., cocktails 7 p.m., dinner 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 3-hr. open bar. Gowns & tux. Tickets $85. For info: (215) Bernard Lopez (215) 317-9232.

Nov. 7- General election day for DA, controller, judges.

Nov. 8- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts APPRISE counseling for Medicare open enrollment at 6511 Ridge Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For app’t: (215) 482-8726Nov. 8- Brehon Soc. honors State Rep. Mike Driscoll as “Brehon of the Year” at Top of the Tower, Logan Sq., 51st fl., 6-9 p.m. Complimentary light food &, open bar & live music. Tickets $50 at door, $40 in advance, Brehon law students $25. For info: quinlan@blankrome,com.

Nov. 8- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts Community Hearing on ending School Reform Commission at Lutheran Theol. Seminary, 7301 Germantown Ave., 6-8 p.m. For info: (215) 686-3424.

Nov. 9- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts “Stop & Go Public Hearing” at Christian Stronghold Bapt. Ch., 1-4 p.m. For info: Yolanda Braxton (215) 879-6615.

Nov. 9- State Sen. Art Haywood hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Janes United Methodist Ch., 467 E. Haines St., 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 15- Republican League hosts Dinner at Paddy Whack’s, 2nd & South Sts., 7 p.m. Guest speaker: Dr. Robert Field on ACA & policy changes. For info: Charlie Forshee (717) 372-9083.

Nov. 16- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Nov. 16- Phila. Public Record honors Ryan Boyer as “Public Servant of the Year” at Galdo’s Catering, 20th & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres & dinner. Tickets $50 in advance, $60 at door, tables of 10 for $450.For info: events@cityandstatepa.com.

Nov. 16- Sheriff Jewell Williams hosts Fish & Chicken Fry at Lou & Choo’s, 2101 W. Hunting Pk. Ave., 5:30 p.m. Tickets $12. For info: Andrew (215) 609-5876.

Nov. 22- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts APPRISE counseling for Medicare open enrollment at 6511 Ridge Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For app’t: (215) 482-8726.

Nov. 30- Phila. Office of Community Empowerment & Opportunity hosts “Uniting to Fight Poverty Summit” at Arch St. Mtg. Ho., 320 Arch St., 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Keynote speaker: State Rep. Chris Rabb. Tickets $35. For info: Jennifer.Selpa@Phila.Gov.

Dec. 6- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts APPRISE counseling for Medicare open enrollment at 6511 Ridge Ave., 1-3 p.m. For app’t: (215) 482-8726.

Dec. 13- Pa. Soc. meets at N.Y. Hilton Midtown, 1335 Ave. of Americas, N.Y.C. For info: (215) 233-2650.

Dec. 21- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Constituent Meet & Greet at Susquehanna Villa, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave., 3 p.m.

