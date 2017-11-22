Updated November 23th

Nov. 22- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts APPRISE counseling for Medicare open enrollment at 6511 Ridge Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For app’t: (215) 482-8726.

Nov. 28- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Weatherization Event at Ziehler Plg., 200 E. Olney Ave., 6:30-8 p.m. Advice & resources for staying warm & saving money this winter. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Nov. 30- Phila. Office of Community Empowerment & Opportunity hosts “Uniting to Fight Poverty Summit” at Arch St. Mtg. Ho., 320 Arch St., 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Keynote speaker: State Rep. Chris Rabb. Tickets $35. For info: Jennifer.Selpa@Phila.Gov.

Nov. 30- WTS Phila. hosts “Fantastic Voyage” AWARD Ceremony at Vie, 600 N. Broad St., Cocktails 5:30 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m. Corporate table of 10 $1,200, agency table $900, Members $150, Non-Members $180, Agency reps or students $95. Free valet parking. RSVP: Samantha Safara Samantha.Safara@hdrinc.com.

Dec. 1- Phila. Veterans Comfort Ho. is hosted Happy Hour Fundraiser at My Crafthouse Restaurant, indoor beergarden, 1363 N. 31st St., 4-8 p.m. Cover $10 includes a free beer or wine; half-price appetizers & drinks. 50/50s & raffles. For info: Rania Major (215) 837-3250.

Dec. 6- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts APPRISE counseling for Medicare open enrollment at 6511 Ridge Ave., 1-3 p.m. For app’t: (215) 482-8726.

Dec. 6- Councilman Mark Squilla is hosted at Grand Opening of Yards Brewery & Taproom, 500 Spring Garden St., mezzanine, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Catering by Chef James Burke,. Brewery tour. Brawlers $2,000, Phila. Pale Ale $1,000, Poor Richard’s tavern Spruce Ale $500, General Admission $50. RSVP: Brittany@lperrygroup.com. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148.

Dec. 6- United Republican Cl. Hosts Anniversary Awards Gala at 3156 Frankford Ave., 6-9 p.m. Awardees: Farah Jimenez & Kevin Pasquay. Tickets $125.

Dec. 7- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Holiday Happy Hour at Blue Duck on Broad, 220 S. Broad St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. For info: (215) 821-7606 or re.elect.johnsabatina@gmail.com.

Dec. 12- Phila. Flyers host “Charitable Organization of the Night” for Phila. Veterans Comfort Ho. at Wells-Fargo Ctr., Broad St. & Pattison Ave. 7 p.m. Flyers vs. Maple Leafs. Tickets $50. Benefits PVCH, which serves homeless veterans. For tickets: Rania Major (215) 837-3250.

Dec. 13- Pa. Soc. meets at N.Y. Hilton Midtown, 1335 Ave. of Americas, N.Y.C. For info: (215) 233-2650.

Dec. 14- S. Phila. Business Ass’n hosts Christmas party at Galdo’s Catering & Entertainment, 1933 W. Moyamensing Ave., 6:30 p.m. Happy Hour & Dinner. Bring unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. RSVP: (215) 868-5502.

Dec. 21- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Constituent Meet & Greet at Susquehanna Villa, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave., 3 p.m.

