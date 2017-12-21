Blackwell Throws Huge Party for Homeless
SANTA had a full-time job talking with the many needy kids who were happy to receive gifts.
THE FOOD LINES were long, but there was no end to a large variety of culinary delights to fill empty stomachs.
KIDS GOT complimentary haircuts by volunteer stylists.
THE MASONIC Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania sound stage provided a variety of music to entertain the 4,000 party-goers.
Plenty of donated bikes for kids were on hand and watched over by 24th Ward Leader Bernadette Wyche and Percy “Buster” Custus of the famed James Shuler Boxing Gym.
COUNCILWOMAN Jannie Blackwell, 2nd from L, chats with homeless guests along with volunteers Yvonne Money, Democratic Women president, L, and Bernadette Wyche, 3rd from L.
COUNCILWOMAN Jannie Blackwell, C, has been called a “one person Department of Human Services” due to her incredible capability to organize year-round massive assistance for the needy. She is tireless in her caring. Volunteers Peter Wilson, 6th Ward Leader of Ward 6, and Democratic activist Tutti Edwards helped her massive Holiday Party for the Homeless at the Convention Center.
Photos by Joe Stivala