Brady Hosts a Neighborhood Holiday Affair

BRYANT LEE, R, was pleased to give season’s greetings to Bob Brady.

MAKING merry were, L-R, Art Soll, Rich Subbio, Floyd Wedderburn, Raymond Smith and Courtney Mooney.

DEMOCRATIC City Committee legend Charlie Bernard, seated, enjoyed the company of Vince Primavera and Carmella Jacquinto.

ENJOYING the sumptuous banquet were, L-R, Desiree Gervin, Connie White and James Wade.

COUNCILMAN Curtis Jones, Jr. was flanked here by Robert L. Fortt and Gwen Fortt.

34TH WARD LEADER (aka “Congressman”) Bob Brady threw his annual holiday party at Anthony’s Ristorante, an Overbrook Park offshoot in Drexel Hill. Loretta Lewis received a congressional citation. L-R were State Rep. Morgan Cephas, City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley, Lewis and Brady. Photo by Wendell Douglas

BOB BRADY is honored by the acquaintance of these fine ladies: Diane Suttles, L, and Angela Medley. Photo by Wendell Douglas

