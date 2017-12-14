Updated Dec. 14th

Dec 14- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Senior Luncheon at Casa Caribe, 173 W. Allegheny Ave., 12-2 p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Dec. 14- Sky Community Partners hosts “Stars in the Sky” Awards Reception at African American Museum, 701 Arch St., 5:30-8 p.m. For info: dawn@skycommunitypartners.com.
Dec. 14- American Jewish Committee honors NUHHCE President Henry Nicholas at Warwick Hotel, 220 S. 17th St., 5:30 p.m. Wilson Goode, Sr., Ed Rendell & Jim Kenney to attend.
Dec. 14- State Reps. Jordan Harris, James Roebuck & Joanna McClinton host Town Hall Mtg. at Richard Allen Charter Sch., 5151 Warren St., 6-8 p.m. Focus on S.W. Phila. issues. For info: (215) 952-3378.
Dec. 14- S. Phila. Business Ass’n hosts Christmas party at Galdo’s Catering & Entertainment, 1933 W. Moyamensing Ave., 6:30 p.m. Happy Hour & Dinner. Bring unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. RSVP: (215) 868-5502.
Dec 15- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Senior Luncheon at Somerset Villas, 200 E. Somerset St.,, 12-2 p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Dec 16- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Gun Safety Event at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Safe storage, gun laws and more. Free gunlocks. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Dec. 17- State Sen. Vincent Hughes hosts “Party with a Purpose” at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 3-6 p.m. RSVP: SHAREPartyRSVP@gmail.com.
Dec. 20- State Rep. Angel Cruz & State Sen. Tina Tartaglione host “Photos with Santa” at 400 W. Allegheny Ave., Su. 311. Also info on winter-related state services.
Dec. 20- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Re-Election Campaign Kickoff Fundraiser at 1518 Bar & Grill, 1518 Sansom St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honorary host Larry Krasner. RSVP: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/Friends-of-Joanna-McClinton-5.
Dec. 21- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Constituent Meet & Greet at Susquehanna Villa, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave., 3 p.m.
Jan. 9- S. Phila. Business Ass’n hosts “Who’s Hot” 50/50 Scholarship Fundraiser at Popi’s Restaurant, 3120 S. 20th St., Networking 6:30 p.m., Hot Pepper Challenge (Lou Galdo vs. Dr. Steven Cohen) 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20. For info: Gaeton.Tavella spba1897@gmail.com.