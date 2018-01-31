Brady to Step down from Congress

Congressman Bob Brady announced at Democratic City Committee that he will not run for re-election in the spring 2018 primary. Twenty years in Washington, D.C. is enough, he said.

The congressman, who is 72, he wanted to spend more time with his grandchildren. He also said he could make a more-effective chair of DCC if he did not have to commute between Philadelphia and Washington.

Brady took pride in his congressional service. As ranking minority member of the House Committee on House Administration, he has been able to develop strong connections with other representatives, including many across the aisle. He asserted he had steered $15.5 billion in federal investments into his home town and authored 41 pieces of legislation, including the “#MeToo Bill” now working its way through the House of Representatives.

Brady confessed that the current climate in Washington is not to his liking as a pragmatic deal-maker. And with all Pennsylvania congressional district lines up in the air after the recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling, he wanted to remove the distraction of his incumbency from those who may draw new maps.

