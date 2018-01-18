POLS ON THE STREET: Pols Circle 1st District Race

BY JOE SHAHEELI

Now we have not one, but two deputy mayors serving under Mayor Jim Kenney, either committed to, or avidly pursuing, a challenge to Congressman Bob Brady (D-Phila.). Understandably, some have been asking if Kenney wants to get rid of Brady.

Jan. 18 is too early to answer that question. But at last count, six people have announced or expressed interest in a shot for Brady’s seat in the Democratic primary.

It’s probably not Brady’s work fighting for Philadelphia’s interests on Capitol Hill that incites his foes. At a time when Democrats need every lever of influence in the U.S. House of Representatives, the ranking Democrat on the House Administration Committee who can help a Republican colleague with an office issue is someone who can wrest bennies for Philly from a hostile legislature at the national level.

But people want to run. And as Brady is no spring chicken, younger politicos are prowling around his coop.

The latest sniffer after Brady’s job is Deputy Mayor Rich Lazer, who heads the Office of Labor. Does that mean he has an inside track into union politicking that Brady, a lifelong Carpenters member, has always excelled at? We also count two others of dubious commitment, whom we will not name today.

In general, the more the challengers to an incumbent, the merrier the incumbent. When he faces one newcomer who unifies all obvious opposing forces, the incumbent risks being swept away. When everyone who thinks they are smarter than the incumbent stays in the race, the incumbent usually wins.

The drama in the 1st District primary for January, then, is more about secret negotiations between the challengers to induce as many as possible to drop out in support of one leader. Historically, opposition Democrats in Philadelphia have not been good at this sort of teamwork. Every progressive candidate thinks he or she is the greatest and enjoys the race to the finish – when the incumbent wins.

Pa. Candidates Fling Coals at Each Other

Although coal mining is a declining industry in Pennsylvania, it still possesses many veins that are worth digging – when the price is right.

Both Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and his Republican challenger who leads in endorsements, State Sen. Scott Wagner (R-York), are millionaire businessmen with scant political background. Both live and work in a prosperous part of Pennsylvania — but one that does not depend on coal. Therefore, both must sell themselves to Pennsylvania coal patches where either party can win when the time is right and the candidate is right.

Gov. Wolf announced $3 million in State funding for a United Mine Workers of America Career Center in Prosperity, in Washington County. With this funding, UMWACC aims to repurpose existing facilities that will train workers for well-paying, in-demand jobs.

Some may be in mining, but most cannot be, because mining is increasingly automated, thus calling for fewer hands and more machines. More bodies are needed in other industries.

On his end, Republican U.S. senatorial candidate Congressman Lou Barletta (R-Luzerne), an early and ardent promoter of President Donald Trump, was also singing paeans to newfound wealth in the Keystone State’s veins of carbon.

Citing Fox News, Barletta said he has been working with President Donald Trump’s Department of Energy to lead the way to promote extraction of rare-earth elements – 17 rare minerals used in weapons-defense systems, cell phones, and computers, among other things – from anthracite coal mined in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Despite both hailing from Northeast Pennsylvania’s anthracite-coal country, Barletta’s efforts, he alleges, “stand in stark contrast to the radical environmentalist policies of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey,” who hails from the same region. “While Barletta has been fighting for Northeast Pennsylvania jobs, Casey has been standing with the environmental fringe,” reads a charge from Barletta’s campaign team.

How Do the Numbers Stack up so Far?

Barletta just posted that he has $1 million cash on hand after raising $1 million in only four months as a Senate candidate. He has also racked up a shopping cart of county Republican committee endorsements. He picked up the significant endorsement of Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.

“Our campaign has built great momentum heading into 2018,” Barletta said. “The response we have received in only a short time has been inspiring. We are well-positioned to take our message directly to the voters of Pennsylvania and defeat Bob Casey this November.”

Incumbent Casey is surely watchful – but not too concerned. He ended 2017 with $8.6 million on hand, and no primary opposition. So he knows no matter who his Republican opponent in the general election will wind up being, that lamb will start the general campaign broke.

Barletta has made several key campaign appointments this week.

Campaign Manager is Cody Jones, wo specializes in Appalachian races. Deputy Campaign Manager is Jon Anzur, who previously worked for Gov. Tom Corbett and the Communications Department of the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus.

Finance Director is Caitlin Wohlfarth Franklin, who served in that role for U.S. Speaker John Boehner.

Brandon Ferrance is field director. He comes out of the Pennsylvania Federation of College Republicans.

National Dems Are Courting S.E. Pa

DNC Deputy Chair Congressman Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) blitzed through Haverford, Philadelphia and Allentown this week to outline the Democrats’ agenda, rally the troops and speak out against the GOP Tax Plan and Trump’s actions on DACA.

“The GOP tax plan is a giveaway to wealthy corporate donors and we’re going to let them know we will not stand by while Republicans steal from the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians to provide tax cuts for the rich,” was his fiery message. “Donald Trump’s rescission of DACA forces thousands of immigrants back into the shadows, tears families and communities apart, and are a devastating blow to the nearly 800,000 young immigrants who only know this country as their home.

Ellison, Pennsylvania Democratic Party leaders, and activists called on congress to support legislation to protect Dreamers and keep our communities safe and reiterated their commitment to hold representatives accountable for their votes on the GOP tax plan. Congressional Democrats are standing up for Americans — Republicans need to act quickly and do what’s right for our country.

Ellison was greeted by standing-room-only crowds across the region.

Is the Pennsylvania Republican Party’s system up to Republican needs? Can it recruit out-of-state dignitaries who are unifying figures rather than divisive figures?

In Allentown, Ellison called immigration “the vanguard” of the civil-rights and human-rights movement.

Ellison said it might feel as if the DACA debate is a fight over “a piece of legislation,” but the fight is really about “the very direction of our country.”

In Haverford, he asked, “Do you really want a country that really means liberty and justice for all or would your rather have a Trumpian vision where all Americans look the same, talk the same, pray the same and everyone else is kicked out or pushed down to second-class citizenship?”

Brady Defends Immigrants

The following is a statement by Congressman Bob Brady in response to recent comments by President Trump re immigrants:

“I strongly condemn the racist comments made by Donald Trump. The comments were classless, unAmerican and beneath the dignity of his office.

“I am the son of immigrants. My family came to America as immigrants from Ireland and Italy and they were welcomed in spite of their humble beginnings.

“But, as a nation of mostly immigrants sometimes after we become proud Americans and find success we forget that most came here ‘tired and weary’ with little more than the hope to live the American dream.

“So it is vitally important that President Trump, whose father came here as an immigrant, clearly understands that we the American people representing every creed, color and religion will not allow him to close the door to our nation based upon his personal prejudices and ignorance of the world.”

