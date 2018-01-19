Understanding Bankruptcy

BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK

AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED

https://philadelphiabankruptcylawyers.com/

Question: Help! My car was repossessed! Can bankruptcy help?

Answer: It’s early in the morning and you are just stepping out of the door to go to work – and your car is not where you left it! Oh, no! You knew that you were a couple of months behind on your car payments and the creditor was calling, but you didn’t quite expect this!

So you go back inside and call the creditor, who says that you can get the car back by paying the amount of the debt in full. What now?

Bankruptcy does offer the potential to get your car back. But you have to act quickly!

Normally, once a car is repossessed, the creditor will send a notice to you telling you that you have a certain amount of time in which to pay the debt in full (redeem the collateral) or make arrangements to retrieve any personal property in the vehicle. The notice will also say that the creditor will dispose of the car with 10 days (time periods may vary depending on state law). If you do not redeem the car or make some arrangements with the creditor, the vehicle will be sold. At that point, there is not much anybody can do, including a bankruptcy attorney.

So you have a limited amount of time. You immediately make an appointment with a bankruptcy attorney. After filing bankruptcy, the creditor is contacted along with the repossession agent and informed not to dispose of the collateral.

At this point, a fairly standard resolution is that upon presentation of proof of insurance and payment of the repossession and storage fees, the vehicle will be returned to the debtor.

Sometimes, these fees and costs can be made part of the “secured claim” for the vehicle and paid through your bankruptcy plan. However, it is best to be prepared to pay the storage fees and repossession fees up front. You now get your vehicle back.

