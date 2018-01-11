Updated Jan 11th, 2018

Jan. 11- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts Citizens’ Hearing at City Hall, Council Chambers, Rm. 400, 5 p.m. Addressing the Trump Administration’s plan to cut the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget. Guest speakers include four state reps. For info: Haniyyah Sharpe (215) 686-3438 or Haniyyah.Sharpe@phila.gov.

Jan. 12- Democratic State Committee Black Caucus hosts Breakfast with Congressman Keith Ellison, DNC Deputy Chair, at Belmont Mansion, 2000 Belmont Mansion Dr., 8-10 a.m. RSVP required: PaDemBlackCaucus@gmail.com.

Jan. 13- State rep candidate Rev. Lewis Nash is hosted Seniors Bingo Game at 1510 W. Stiles St., 10 a.m. Prizes. Free. For info: Ms. Bundy (215) 519-3967.

Jan. 15- State Rep. Morgan Cephas & Lt. Gov. Mike Stack host “Pathways to Pardons Expungement Expo” at Shepard Rec Ctr., 5700 Haverford Ave., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: 215) 879-6625.

Jan. 14- Phila. Black Republican Council hosts author KCarl Smith at 1st Immigrant Baptist Ch., 2438 Ridge Ave., 1 p.m. Seminar “From Poverty to Prosperity” applies principles of Frederick Douglass to Black empowerment. For info: Calvin Tucker (215) 694-9278.

Jan. 15- Phila. Martin Luther King, Jr. Assn for Nonviolence hosts Awards & Benefit Luncheon at Sheraton City Centre Hotel, 17th & Race Sts., 12 m. Honoring AFSCME Nat’l President Lee Saunders For info: Joye Nottage (610) 803-9197.

Jan. 20- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Roxborough Mem. Hosp., Wolcoff Audit., 10 a.m. Discussing the failure of the State budget and the impact of the national administration on State policy. For info: (215) 482-8726.

Jan. 22- State Senate candidate James Williams hosts Campaign Kickoff at N. Penn VFW Post 676, 2519 Jenkintown Rd., Glenside, Pa., 7 p.m.

Jan. 25- Green Party of Phila. holds Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Taking nominations for 2018 City Committee. Free & open to public. For info: (215) 843-4256.

