Updated Jan. 18th, 2018

Jan. 20- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Roxborough Mem. Hosp., Wolcoff Audit., 10 a.m. Discussing the failure of the State budget and the impact of the national administration on State policy. For info: (215) 482-8726.

Jan. 22- State Senate candidate James Williams hosts Campaign Kickoff at N. Penn VFW Post 676, 2519 Jenkintown Rd., Glenside, Pa., 7 p.m.

Jan. 25- Green Party of Phila. holds Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Taking nominations for 2018 City Committee. Free & open to public. For info: (215) 843-4256.

Jan. 30- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Reception at Ernest Bock & Sons, 2800 Southampton Rd., 5:30-7 p.m. Gold $2,000, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Philadelphia, PA 19148 or MarkSquilla.org. RSVP: nicolec@ernestbock.com. For info: (215) 677-2625 ext. 108.

Feb. 10- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Black Vets from all wars at Grace Bapt. Ch., 5942 Germantown Ave., 2-4 p.m. For info: (215) 849-6592.

Feb. 11- 8th Police Dist. Advisory Committee hosts Vendor Fair at FOP Lodge 5, 11630 Caroline Rd., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 50 vendors. Food, raffle, 50/50, DJ. For info: 215) 686-3080.

Feb. 12- Phila. Young Republicans host Cocktail Party at McGillin’s Olde Ale House, 1310 Drury St., 6-9 p.m. Featuring former Philly YR & Lt. Gov. Jim Cawley. Members $50, Nonmembers $75, Silver $125, Gold $250, Platinum $500. For info: PhillyFYR@gmail.com.

Feb. 13- S. Phila. Business Ass’n hosts Valentine’s Day Dinner & Wine Tasting at Popi’s Restaurant, 3120 S. 20th St., 6:30 p.m. Tickets $75. Proceeds benefit scholarship fund. For info: spba1897@gmail.com.

