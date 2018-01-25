FURTHER LISTINGS

Jan. 30- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Reception at Ernest Bock & Sons, 2800 Southampton Rd., 5:30-7 p.m. Gold $2,000, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Philadelphia, PA 19148 or MarkSquilla.org. RSVP: nicolec@ernestbock.com. For info: (215) 677-2625 ext. 108.

Jan. 31- State Reps. Stephen Kinsey & Donna Bullock host Policy Committee Hearing on Anti-Bullying at 1st United Methodist Ch., 6001 Germantown Ave., 2-4 p.m. To register & speak: (215) 849-6592.

Feb. 2- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Shrimp Night at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St., 7-11 p.m. All you can eat, plus buffet & beer. Tickets $35, table of 10 $350. For info: (215) 821-7606.

Feb. 4- United Republican Cl. hosts Super Bowl Party at 3156 Frankford Ave., 6-10 p.m.

Feb. 10- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Black Vets from all wars at Grace Bapt. Ch., 5942 Germantown Ave., 2-4 p.m. For info: (215) 849-6592.

Feb. 11- 8th Police Dist. Advisory Committee hosts Vendor Fair at FOP Lodge 5, 11630 Caroline Rd., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 50 vendors. Food, raffle, 50/50, DJ. For info: 215) 686-3080.

Feb. 12- Phila. Young Republicans host Cocktail Party at McGillin’s Olde Ale House, 1310 Drury St., 6-9 p.m. Featuring former Philly YR & Lt. Gov. Jim Cawley. Members $50, Nonmembers $75, Silver $125, Gold $250, Platinum $500. For info: PhillyFYR@gmail.com.

Feb. 13- S. Phila. Business Ass’n hosts Valentine’s Day Dinner & Wine Tasting at Popi’s Restaurant, 3120 S. 20th St., 6:30 p.m. Tickets $75. Proceeds benefit scholarship fund. For info: spba1897@gmail.com.

Feb. 23- State rep candidate Maggie Borski hosts Fundraiser at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St., 7-10 p.m. Donations $25. RSVP: votemaggienborski@gmail.com or (267) 415-6438.

Mar. 3- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Birthday Party at Hilton City Line Hotel, 4200 City Line Ave., VIP Reception 6 p.m., party 7-12 p.m. Young Professionals $75, Supporters $100, Friends $250, Hosts $1,000. For info: Portia Fullard, Chavous Consulting (267) 888-4165.

