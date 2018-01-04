Updated Jan. 4th

Dec. 28- Councilman Curtis Jones, Jr. hosts Black Tie Event at Phila. Business & Technology Ctr., 5070 Parkside Ave., Su. 1418.
Jan. 6- State rep candidate Sean Kilkenny hosts Fundraiser at Sprinkler Fitters’ Ha., 14002 McNulty Dr., 7-11 p.m. Music, food, open bar. Contribution levels $50, $100, $500, $1,000, $5,000. For info: electseankilkenny@gmail.com.
Jan. 9- S. Phila. Business Ass’n hosts “Who’s Hot” 50/50 Scholarship Fundraiser at Popi’s Restaurant, 3120 S. 20th St., Networking 6:30 p.m., Hot Pepper Challenge (Lou Galdo vs. Dr. Steven Cohen) 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20. For info: Gaeton.Tavella spba1897@gmail.com.
Jan. 10- State rep candidate Maggie Borski hosts Fundraiser at Gallo’s Seafood, 8101 Roosevelt Blvd., 6-9 p.m. Donations $50. For info: Nicholas Elia (267) 415-6438 or votemaggieborski@gmail.com.
Jan. 15- State Rep. Morgan Cephas & Lt. Gov. Mike Stack host “Pathways to Pardons Expungement Expo” at Shepard Rec Ctr., 5700 Haverford Ave., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: 215) 879-6625.
Jan. 25- Green Party of Phila. holds Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Taking nominations for 2018 City Committee. Free & open to public. For info: (215) 843-4256.