Da Vinci Art Alliance Gets New Look

By Eldon Graham

The Da Vinci Art Alliance has gone through extensive renovations and is ready to show South Philadelphia and the rest of the city what it has been up to.

Located at Seventh and Catherine streets, DVAA has been a community staple for decades. It has showcased some of the most talented artists in the region and plans to continue doing so thanks to a structural makeover when it reopens on Feb. 7.

According to Dawn M. Kramlich, membership/marketing coordinator of DVAA, “The actual impetus for the renovation project was a member-driven lighting initiative. We reached out to our members and our community at large for donations that would allow us to get a newer – and more professional – track lighting system. After raising these funds, the board and members alike realized that shiny new lights would feel like an anomaly in a space with an outdated drop ceiling. So, we figured – go big or go home, right? Our board, building committee and members quickly became driven and excited to make that happen.”

Most of the renovations have been done by the alliance’s volunteer building committee, board members, members of the organization, and people in the community, which account for over 400 hours of work. However, they have used experienced contractors where the expertise was needed. “Needless to say, we are incredibly proud of the way our organization’s community has come together to make this happen,” said Kramlich.

With the renovations, the first-floor main gallery space has been expanded. They have taken down a dated drop ceiling and put in an all-new surface, created new walls along the west side of the gallery space and moved the office upstairs behind a new second-floor gallery space. The second-floor gallery space will continue to be renovated into February until completion.

Kramlich gave some behind-the-scene details on what the public will notice differently about the gallery when it reopens. “So much!” she said excitedly. “For starters, the downstairs gallery has expanded. No, we didn’t magically grow a new room; we moved the office upstairs and tore down a half-wall. With this half-wall down, the space is more open, welcoming, and feels quite boundless. There are two new walls on the west side of the gallery that are more sturdy; no more outdated radiator covers; and much better track lighting, which is visually discreet while being paramount in terms of providing its function.”

There is no hiding the enthusiasm that dwells in this artistic community on the heels of its grand reopening. The artists are especially proud to have more height to their gallery space and the task of making the DVAA experience more inviting.

“As with any renovation, DVAA hopes that our vision translates to the public and makes them as excited as our community is about the space and its ability to better serve its function. By providing an even more considerable space in which to show art than ever before, we hope to expand our audience, thus benefiting our artist members by bringing attention to their art,” said Kramlich. She also added, “With new organizational collaborations already in the planning stages and over 25 exhibitions already slated for this year, we have big plans for where DVAA is headed.”

The Feb. 7 grand re-opening of the first-floor gallery space coincides with the Open Lens IV exhibition’s opening reception, which will have live music and refreshments from 5-8 pm.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.