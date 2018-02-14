Feb. 16

February 14, 2018

Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts African American History Month at Kingsessing Rec Ctr., 50th St. & Kingsessing Ave., 6-8:30 p.m. Free dinner, positive entertainment, giveaways for the family. For info: Mike Ross (484) 250-9055.

