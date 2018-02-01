Feb. 1- State Rep. Jared Solomon hosts House Democratic Policy Committee roundtable on landlord-tenant issues at Phila. Protestant Ho., 6401 Martins Mill Rd., 10 a.m.-12 m. For info: Nicole Brunner (717) 787-3555.
