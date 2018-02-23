Feb. 23

State Rep. Joanna McClinton & Councilman Kenyatta Johnson host Pre-Apprentice Program with N.E. Regional Carpenters at Myers Rec Ctr., 5801 Kingsessing Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Must be 18 years or more, H.S. grad or equivalent, drug-testable. For info: (215) 686-3412.

