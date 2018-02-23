Feb. 24

February 23, 2018 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Youth Employment Workshop at Shepard Rec Ctr., 5700 Haverford Ave., 10 a.m.-12 m. 192nd Legislative Dist. youths 14-18 seeking summer jobs & state programs. Parent or guardian must accompany. To register: Donna (215) 879-6625.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
en.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *