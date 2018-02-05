FURTHER LISTINGS

February 5, 2018 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Feb. 13- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Pardon & Expungement at 4667 Paul St., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.
Feb. 13- S. Phila. Business Ass’n hosts Valentine’s Day Dinner & Wine Tasting at Popi’s Restaurant, 3120 S. 20th St., 6:30 p.m. Tickets $75. Proceeds benefit scholarship fund. For info: spba1897@gmail.com.
Feb. 14- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Energy Forum at 12th Dist. Police Sta., 6448 Woodland Ave., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 748-6712.
Feb. 17- Pa. Veteran Boxers Ass’n hosts Fundraiser at VBA Cl., 2733 E. Clearfield St., 7-11 p.m. $5 cover, drink specials. For info: Fred Druding, Jr. (215) 221-2374.
Feb. 20- Judge Marsha Neifield leads Panel on Human Trafficking at Union League, 140 S. Broad St., 5:30 p.m. For info: (215) 563-6500.
Feb. 20- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Energy Forum at 18th Dist. Police Sta., 5510 Pine St., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 748-6712.
Feb. 22- Green Party of Phila. hosts Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Election of City Committee. For info: (215) 843-4256 or gpop@gpop.org.
Feb. 23- State rep candidate Maggie Borski hosts Fundraiser at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St., 7-10 p.m. Donations $25. RSVP: votemaggienborski@gmail.com or (267) 415-6438.
Mar. 2- State Sen. John Sabatina & Fox Chase Cancer Ctr. host Breast Cancer Screening at district office, 12361 Academy Rd., 10 a.m. Must be 40+, with prescription. To make app’t or for info: Linda Hammell (215) 728-3554 or Linda.Hammel@fccc.edu.
Mar. 3- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Birthday Party at Hilton City Line Hotel, 4200 City Line Ave., VIP Reception 6 p.m., party 7-12 p.m. Young Professionals $75, Supporters $100, Friends $250, Hosts $1,000. For info: Portia Fullard, Chavous Consulting (267) 888-4165.
Mar. 16- Pat Parkinson hosts 57th Ward St. Patrick’s Party at Paddy Whack’s, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 7 p.m. Tickets $35. For info: (267) 773-3251.
Mar. 22- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail Reception at Estia, 1405 Locust St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Benefactors $2,500, Friends $1,000, Supporters $500, Guests $500. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contributor. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122!@gmail.com.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
PDF24    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *