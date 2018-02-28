Mar. 2

February 28, 2018

State Sen. John Sabatina & Fox Chase Cancer Ctr. host Breast Cancer Screening at district office, 12361 Academy Rd., 10 a.m. Must be 40+, with prescription. To make app’t or for info: Linda Hammell (215) 728-3554 or Linda.Hammel@fccc.edu.

