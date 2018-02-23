Mummers to Stage Mardi Gras Parade in Manayunk

Lovers of Mummers music, break out ’dem golden slippers and get ready to strut your stuff again.

The 5th Annual Mummers’ Mardi Gras Parade in Manayunk is set for Sunday, February 25, 2018 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm along the length of Manayunk’s iconic Main Street shopping and dining district (rain date is Sunday, Mar. 4). This family-focused celebration of the music and pageantry of the Mummers was conceived as a means to keep Philadelphia’s renowned Mummers tradition alive and well.

In recent years, largely as result of the national economic downturn and the resulting cuts to the city’s budget, the Mummers Association has been hard hit economically, causing a reduction in the ranks of Mummers and their performance clubs, and necessitating a shortened parade route on New Year’s Day, the Mummers’ grandest annual stage.

“Manayunk is ecstatic to once again be hosting this fun, family celebration of Philadelphia’s beloved Mummers String Bands,” said Jane Lipton, Manayunk Development Corp. executive director. “The Mummers are a Philadelphia institution that must survive. Last year’s parade drew 15,000 people and we expect an even bigger crowd this year.”

Congressman Robert A. Brady (D-Phila.), one of the Mummers’ greatest cheerleaders and supporters, will once again be on hand to serve as one of the parade’s grand marshals. Through Brady’s intervention, the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association will once again be receiving a $10,000 contribution from the Philadelphia Traditions Fund.

“The Mummers are ours. No one else can lay claim to this uniquely Philadelphia tradition, so it’s incumbent upon all of us who love this tradition to save it,” said Brady. “Outside of Broad Street on New Year’s Day, I can’t think of a more-perfect performance space for the Mummers than Main Street in Manayunk. I have pledged my full support to this effort and congratulate MDC, ADVENT and the Mummers String Band Association.

“I look forward to strutting my stuff again on Feb. 25,” added Brady.

