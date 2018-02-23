Philly Court Weds Scores on Valentine’s Day
EACH YEAR, the Register of Wills Marriage License Bureau, and 1st Judicial District marry 60 couples on Valentine’s Day. The ceremonial Courtroom 653 in City Hall is packed to the rafters. The event is coordinated by Guy Sabelli, Marriage License Bureau Chief, and Judge Holly Ford, shown here with her brace of newlyweds. Photos by Joe Stivala
MUNICIPAL COURT President Judge Marsha Neifield marries a couple with assistance of a language interpreter.
NEWLY INSTALLED jurist Hon. Shanese Johnson notes that marriage at any age is a sacred contract.
HAPPILY MARRIED Judge Michael Erdos, father of two sons, stresses devotion in marriage.
JUDGE Ourania Papademetriou notes the value of diversity in marriage.
JUDGE Abbe Fletman notes that diversity of views does not hinder a happy marriage.