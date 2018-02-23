Philly Court Weds Scores on Valentine’s Day

February 23, 2018 | Filed under: Photo Gallery | Posted by:

EACH YEAR, the Register of Wills Marriage License Bureau, and 1st Judicial District marry 60 couples on Valentine’s Day. The ceremonial Courtroom 653 in City Hall is packed to the rafters. The event is coordinated by Guy Sabelli, Marriage License Bureau Chief, and Judge Holly Ford, shown here with her brace of newlyweds. Photos by Joe Stivala

MUNICIPAL COURT President Judge Marsha Neifield marries a couple with assistance of a language interpreter.

NEWLY INSTALLED jurist Hon. Shanese Johnson notes that marriage at any age is a sacred contract.

HAPPILY MARRIED Judge Michael Erdos, father of two sons, stresses devotion in marriage.

JUDGE Ourania Papademetriou notes the value of diversity in marriage.

JUDGE Abbe Fletman notes that diversity of views does not hinder a happy marriage.

 

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
PDF24    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *