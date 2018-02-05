SCOTUS Denies GOP Pitch to Stay Pa. Congressional Redistricting

Today, the United State Supreme Court denied the request in League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania vs Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for a stay of an order by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, that the legislature redraw congressional district lines because they violated the state constitution. The Public Interest Law Center litigated the case and Common Cause Pennsylvania assisted in the recruitment of individual plaintiffs.

“This decision is a victory for the voters of Pennsylvania who would have been required to vote in a fourth election under an illegal partisan gerrymander had the Court sided with the defendants,” said Karen Hobert Flynn, president of Common Cause. “The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rightly decided that the Pennsylvania Constitution protects its citizens from voting in congressional districts that legislators manipulated for political advantage after the 2010 redistricting cycle. By leaving that decision alone, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the fundamental right of Pennsylvanians to fair representation – something they have been denied since this gerrymandered map was put in place.”

