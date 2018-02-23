Sheehan Tackles New Congressional District

By Eldon Graham

Scientist Molly Sheehan announced on Tuesday that she will run for the seat in the newly drawn Pennsylvania 5th district to represent Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

Sheehan was born and raised in Delaware and Montgomery counties and lived in both for most of her life. She completed her Ph.D. in biochemistry and biophysics and postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania. “I have been fortunate to live in South Philadelphia” she said. “Since I had my daughter in Pennsport, I have been active in both the UPenn and South Philadelphia parents’ communities, serving on boards and task forces for education and healthcare.”

Sheehan is another willing participant in the fight for a seat in Harrisburg after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued a new congressional landscape to replace gerrymandered one.

As a lifelong resident of the areas that comprise the newly drawn 5th, Sheehan devoted herself to service within each area, developing an understanding of the values and interests of the constituents of the 5th district. “I remain committed to using my experience as a bioengineer to the advancement of the needs of the people of the 5th. Now more than ever we need policy that is based in evidence and addresses the needs of the people as they define them.”

Sheenan’s message is clear, “my goals remain unchanged by the Court’s decision. I will fight for a financially-sound path to Single Payer healthcare, comprehensive early childhood education and innovative jobs training programs to give Southeastern Pennsylvania the tech sector it deserves to provide a robust economy with fulfilling careers. I will bring a new and unique voice of representation to the people of the 5th by listening to my constituents to understand and address their concerns and problems.”

She wants to remain committed to running a people’s campaign. “I look forward to getting to better know the communities with the 5th [district] and working with them to build a progressive movement up and down the ticket. I will reject corporate PAC money and run on grassroots support. I will work tirelessly to fight for the people of the 5th, not corporations or special interests, and ensure Southeastern Pennsylvania truly is for all of us.”

