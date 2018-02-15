Updated Feb. 15th

Feb. 15- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Workshop on Apprenticeship Opportunities at 4667 Paul St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Feb. 15- Viewing for Ward Leader Ropsanne Pauciello atBaldi Funeral Ho., 1331 S. Broad St., 6-9 p.m. Ample ;parking.

Feb. 15- Young Democrats hold Officers’ Elections at DCC, 219 Spring Garden St., 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 15- 5th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Annual Dinner at Hahnko, 444 N. 4th St., 7-11 p.m. $100. Candidates welcome. RSVP: mpboylelaw@verizon.net.

Feb. 16- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts African American History Month at Kingsessing Rec Ctr., 50th St. & Kingsessing Ave., 6-8:30 p.m. Free dinner, positive entertainment, giveaways for the family. For info: Mike Ross (484) 250-9055.

Feb. 17- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Petition Party at Myers Rec Ctr., 5801 Kingsessing Ave., 11 a.m.

Feb. 17- 34th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Tom Wolf for Governor Petition Party at 403 N. 64th St., 1 p.m.

Feb. 17- Pa. Veteran Boxers Ass’n hosts Fundraiser at VBA Cl., 2733 E. Clearfield St., 7-11 p.m. $5 cover, drink specials. For info: Fred Druding, Jr. (215) 221-2374.

Feb. 20- Judge Marsha Neifield leads Panel on Human Trafficking at Union League, 140 S. Broad St., 5:30 p.m. For info: (215) 563-6500.

Feb. 20- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Energy Forum at 18th Dist. Police Sta., 5510 Pine St., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 748-6712.

Feb. 21- State rep candidate Jeff Curry hosts Fundraiser at McGillin’s Olde Ale House, 1310 Drury St., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Open bar, buffet. Hosts $500, Friends $250, Supporters $100, Guests $50. Payable to “Friends of Jeff Curry,” 219 St. Marks Pl., Phila., PA 19104 or VoteforJeffCurry.com.

Feb. 21- DA Larry Krasner hosts “W. Philly Community Collaboration Listening Session” at Mt. Pisgah Ch., 428 N. 41st St., 6-8 p.m. Refreshments. For info: Lauren.Townsend@phila.gov or (215) 686-8934.

Feb. 22- Green Party of Phila. hosts Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Election of City Committee. For info: (215) 843-4256 or gpop@gpop.org.

Feb. 22- Phila.’s Democratic Women hold Mtg. at Irish Pub, 2007 Walnut St., Happy Hour 5 p.m., Mtg. 6 p.m. Guest speaker: State Rep. Donna Bullock. For info: Rania Major (215) 837-3250 or Shantale Galloway (267) 467-0995.

Feb. 22- State Reps. Isabella Fitzgerald, Jason Dawkins & Jared Solomon with Councilwoman Chderelle Parker host family Fun Night at Olney Rec Ctr., 6001 A St., 6-8:30 p.m.

Feb. 23- State rep candidate Maggie Borski hosts Fundraiser at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St., 7-10 p.m. Donations $25. RSVP: votemaggienborski@gmail.com or (267) 415-6438.

Feb. 24- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Youth Employment Workshop at Shepard Rec Ctr., 5700 Haverford Ave., 10 a.m.-12 m. 192nd Legislative Dist. youths 14-18 seeking summer jobs & state programs. Parent or guardian must accompany. To register: Donna (215) 879-6625.

Feb. 27- Mt. Hebron Baptist Ch. hosts Community Feeding Day, Clothing & Items Giveaway at 1417 Wharton St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Kids, ladies, men, home. Free. For info: (215) 336-8163

Mar. 1- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Workshop on Apprenticeship Opportunities at 4667 Paul St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Mar. 2- State Sen. John Sabatina & Fox Chase Cancer Ctr. host Breast Cancer Screening at district office, 12361 Academy Rd., 10 a.m. Must be 40+, with prescription. To make app’t or for info: Linda Hammell (215) 728-3554 or Linda.Hammel@fccc.edu.

Mar. 3- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Youth Employment Workshop at Rose Plg., 1300 N. 75th St., 10 a.m.-12 m. 192nd Legislative Dist. youths 14-18 seeking summer jobs & state programs. Parent or guardian must accompany. To register: Donna (215) 879-6625.

Mar. 3- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Birthday Party at Hilton City Line Hotel, 4200 City Line Ave., VIP Reception 6 p.m., party 7-12 p.m. Young Professionals $75, Supporters $100, Friends $250, Hosts $1,000. For info: Portia Fullard, Chavous Consulting (267) 888-4165.

Mar. 9- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Career Expo for persons with criminal records at Temple U., Gittis Stud. Activities Ctr., 1755 N. 13th St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Must register: (215) 425-5708.

Mar. 10- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Youth Employment Workshop at John Anderson Cultural Ctr., 5301 Overbrook Ave.10 a.m.-12 m. 192nd Legislative Dist. youths 14-18 seeking summer jobs & state programs. Parent or guardian must accompany. To register: Donna (215) 879-6625.

Mar. 15- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Workshop on Apprenticeship Opportunities at 4667 Paul St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Mar. 16- Pat Parkinson hosts 57th Ward St. Patrick’s Party at Paddy Whack’s, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 7 p.m. Tickets $35. For info: (267) 773-3251.

Mar. 17- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Youth Employment Workshop at Sweet Union Baptist Ch., 1536 N. 59th St.,10 a.m.-12 m. 192nd Legislative Dist. youths 14-18 seeking summer jobs & state programs. Parent or guardian must accompany. To register: Donna (215) 879-6625.

Mar. 22- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail Reception at Estia, 1405 Locust St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Benefactors $2,500, Friends $1,000, Supporters $500, Guests $500. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contributor. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122!@gmail.com.

Mar. 29- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Workshop on Apprenticeship Opportunities at 4667 Paul St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.

