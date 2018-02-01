Updated Feb. 1st

Feb. 10- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Black Vets from all wars at Grace Bapt. Ch., 5942 Germantown Ave., 2-4 p.m. For info: (215) 849-6592.
Feb. 10- State Rep. Jim Roebuck hosts Campaign Announcement at Calvary Ctr., 801 S. 48th St., 2-4 p.m.
Feb. 11- 8th Police Dist. Advisory Committee hosts Vendor Fair at FOP Lodge 5, 11630 Caroline Rd., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 50 vendors. Food, raffle, 50/50, DJ. For info: 215) 686-3080.
Feb. 12- Phila. Young Republicans host Cocktail Party at McGillin’s Olde Ale House, 1310 Drury St., 6-9 p.m. Featuring former Philly YR & Lt. Gov. Jim Cawley. Members $50, Nonmembers $75, Silver $125, Gold $250, Platinum $500. For info: PhillyFYR@gmail.com.
Feb. 13- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Pardon & Expungement at 4667 Paul St., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.
Feb. 13- S. Phila. Business Ass’n hosts Valentine’s Day Dinner & Wine Tasting at Popi’s Restaurant, 3120 S. 20th St., 6:30 p.m. Tickets $75. Proceeds benefit scholarship fund. For info: spba1897@gmail.com.
Feb. 14- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Energy Forum at 12th Dist. Police Sta., 6448 Woodland Ave., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 748-6712.
Feb. 17- Pa. Veteran Boxers Ass’n hosts Fundraiser at VBA Cl., 2733 E. Clearfield St., 7-11 p.m. $5 cover, drink specials. For info: Fred Druding, Jr. (215) 221-2374.
Feb. 20- Judge Marsha Neifield leads Panel on Human Trafficking at Union League, 140 S. Broad St., 5:30 p.m. For info: (215) 563-6500.
Feb. 20- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Energy Forum at 18th Dist. Police Sta., 5510 Pine St., 6 p.m. For info: (215) 748-6712.
Feb. 23- State rep candidate Maggie Borski hosts Fundraiser at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St., 7-10 p.m. Donations $25. RSVP: votemaggienborski@gmail.com or (267) 415-6438.
Mar. 3- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Birthday Party at Hilton City Line Hotel, 4200 City Line Ave., VIP Reception 6 p.m., party 7-12 p.m. Young Professionals $75, Supporters $100, Friends $250, Hosts $1,000. For info: Portia Fullard, Chavous Consulting (267) 888-4165.
Mar. 16- Pat Parkinson hosts 57th Ward St. Patrick’s Party at Paddy Whack’s, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 7 p.m. Tickets $35. For info: (267) 773-3251.