‘Above & Beyond’ Awards for Women Civic Leaders

Be part of City & State PA’s inaugural “Above & Beyond” Awards: Honoring Women of Public and Civic Mind. 25 exceptional women from across Pennsylvania will be cited for their service and achievements.

The award reception is scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. It will be at Constitution Place, 325 Chestnut Street, 4th floor. Apps and an open bar come with. Tickets are $35.

For info, contact Allison Murphy at (215) 755-2000, press 7, or at amurphy@cityandstatepa.com.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.