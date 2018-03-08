Ahmad Gets Over 4k Signatures in 8 Days

Despite declaring her candidacy only eight

days ago, Nina Ahmad today filed 4289 signatures to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Canvassers in 11 counties gathered signatures for Ahmad, who filed more than 200 signatures from 7 counties.

“I want to thank all of the wonderful volunteers and everyone who helped make this petition drive a success. We couldn’t have put together this monumental effort in only one week without their efforts – even the nor’easter couldn’t stop them. I am truly humbled by their belief that we need a strong new voice to represent us in this office.”

Ahmad said she looked forward to a vigorous campaign focused on redefining the office of lieutenant governor: “We’re going to have serious debates throughout the course of this campaign, and there are many issues we need to address, like ending sexual harassment in Harrisburg, bringing new 21st century jobs to Pennsylvania, and making sure children in every ZIP code gets the same level of quality, public education. I look forward to speaking to voters around the Commonwealth about these topics and the issues that affect them daily.”

Ahmad pointed out the ground-breaking nature of her candidacy. Currently, Pennsylvania has no women elected to statewide executive offices or Congress. She would be the first person of color elected to a non-judicial statewide office in Pennsylvania, the first Asian American elected statewide, and the second woman to serve as Lieutenant Governor.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.