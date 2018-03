Casey Posts Sigs from Every County

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey qualified for the ballot by filing nominating petitions from every county in Pennsylvania, totaling more than 21,000 signatures. Casey garnered as many signatures as the entire Republican field combined.

“We’re honored to have such strong grassroots support from Democrats in every corner of the commonwealth,” said Campaign Manager M.E. Smith. “Between the outpouring of grassroots donations and the number of petitions we’ve collected, Pennsylvania Democrats are fired up and ready to send Bob Casey back to the Senate to continue the fight for workers, seniors, and the middle class. We look forward to continuing to build on this momentum heading towards Election Day.”

