Congressman Brady Seeks Philly Student Artists for National Capitol Contest

Students from all high schools in the 1st Congressional District will be able to participate. Submissions must be uploaded to Congressman Brady’s Facebook page or submitted by email to PA01ArtComp@mail.house.gov by 5 pm, Friday, April 25. One winning entry will be selected from the entries in the District – this winning work of art will be taken to Washington, D.C. to hang in the U.S. Capitol for a year. The winning artist will also be invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Washington, D.C. with the other winners from across the country. Application details for the competition are available on Representative’s Brady website: Brady.house.gov/artcomp.
“This is a great opportunity for student artists to be recognized and for their talents to be displayed for the thousands of people who visit the House office buildings and the U.S. Capitol, especially in a time when school art funding is diminishing,” said the congressman. The annual competition and celebration, is one of the most popular attractions in the U.S. House of Representatives.