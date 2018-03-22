Distribution Delayed by Storm

March 22, 2018 | Filed under: Latest News | Posted by:


The Philadelphia Public Record newspapers published today will not be available at many street and community bulk drops until tomorrow, Friday, Mar. 23, due to the storm emergency declared on Wednesday. We apologize for the delay.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
PDF24    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *