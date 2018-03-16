Evans Sends Letter to Amtrak Urging Renaming of 30th St. Station to Honor Former Congressman Gray

Last week, Congressman Dwight Evans (D-Phila.) joined with Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Cedric L. Richmond (LA-02) to send a letter to Richard Anderson, President and CEO of the National Railroad Passenger Corporation, demanding Amtrak respond back with an appropriate timeline on their plan to rename 30th Street Station after former Philadelphia Congressman William H. Gray, III.

As outlined in the letter, the Congressman contacted Mr. Anderson due to the long delay in releasing a formal agreement for the comprehensive renaming, as articulated in the 2014 law signed by then President Barack Obama.

The letter states: “We were heartened to hear recently that with the arrival of Mr. Anderson at Amtrak, the renaming was approved to move forward. However, we want to ensure that this memorial to former Congressman Bill Gray and the Gray family is appropriately prioritized; given that it has been delayed for many years.”

“The Congressional seat I am proud to represent is the same seat Bill Gray held. Throughout his career, Congressman Gray fought tirelessly for equal rights, justice, and increased access to opportunity for everyone in our neighborhoods,” said Congressman Dwight Evans. When he was Chair of the House Budget Committee he pushed to secure key funding for the restoration of 30th Street Station. It is only fitting that we would honor his legacy and celebrate the entire Gray family by naming 30th Street Station after a true icon in our City, Commonwealth and nation.”

“Former Majority Whip Gray helped save passenger rail service in America. Renaming this Amtrak station is the perfect way to honor him,” said Congressman Cedric L. Richmond, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. “The Congressional Black Caucus hopes that the renaming process moves forward quickly so every person who passes through the station can learn about the life and legacy of a man who did so much for the country, Congress, the Congressional Black Caucus, and people of color.”

Congressman Gray was the first African-American chair of the House Budget Committee and the first African-American majority whip (third highest ranking Democrat in the House) in Congress.

