FURTHER LISTINGS

Mar. 16- Pat Parkinson hosts 57th Ward St. Patrick’s Party at Paddy Whack’s, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 7 p.m. Tickets $35. For info: (267) 773-3251.

Mar. 17- Judge Jimmy Lynn hosts St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast at Plough & Stars, 2nd St. above Chestnut St., starting 7:30 p.m. Full Irish breakfast, music, dancing, songs, poetry, stories $25, Students $20. Payable to “The Plough & The Stars.” RSVP: Robin Coleman (215) 686-2614 or judgejimmy@comcast.net.

Mar. 17- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Business Leaders Roundtable at Overbrook Beacon Community Ctr., 5621 Lancaster Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Info from Commerce Dept. & other speakers. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Mar. 17- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Youth Employment Workshop at Sweet Union Baptist Ch., 1536 N. 59th St., 10 a.m.-12 m. 192nd Legislative Dist. youths 14-18 seeking summer jobs & state programs. Parent or guardian must accompany. To register: Donna (215) 879-6625.

Mar. 18- Lindy Li for Congress Party is hosted at Rim Café, 1172 S. 9th St., 2-4 p.m. Free food & drinks.

Mar. 19- Congresswoman Allyson Y. Schwartz, President and CEO of Better Medicare Alliance is keynote speaker at Population Health Alliance and Jefferson College of Population Forum 2018, at Loews Philadelphia Hotel, 1200 Market St., 8:15 a.m.

Mar. 20- State Rep. Donna Bullock hosts Environmental Justice Panel at Ctr. for Business & Industry, CCP, 18th & Callowhill Sts., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Green jobs. For info: (215) 684-3738.

Mar. 20- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Energy Forum at 18th Police Dist., 5510 Pine St., 6-7:30 p.m.

Mar. 21- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts SEPTA Key Card ID Picture Event at 5100 Parrish St. Seniors bring photo ID & old SEPTA card. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Mar. 21- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts “More than Pink: Inclusivity & the Future of the Feminist Movement” at City Hall, 12-1 p.m. RSVP: www.morethanpink.eventbrite.com.

Mar. 22- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail Reception at Estia, 1405 Locust St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special guest Ed Rendell. Benefactors $2,500, Friends $1,000, Supporters $500, Guests $500. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contributor. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122!@gmail.com.

Mar. 22- Congressional candidate Jonathan Rowan hosts Reception at Moonshine, 1825 E. Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Host $5,000, Co-Host $2,500, Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Friend $250. Payable to “Committee to Elect Jonathan J.R. Rowan, P.O. Box 37124, Philadelphia, PA 19148. For info: (267) 275-2120 or Lindsey@LPerryGroup.com.

Mar. 22- City & State PA hosts “Above & Beyond Awards: Honoring Women of Public & Civic Mind” at Constitution Pl., 325 Chestnut St., 4th fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honoring 25 exceptional Pa. women. Apps & open bar. Tickets $35. For info: Allison (215) 755-2000, press 7 or amurphy@cityandstatepa.com.

Mar. 24- Men for Positive Change hosts Youth Council Forum at Beckett Life Ctr., 1410 N. 16th St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Youth 12-18 invited to serve on council& take action. For info: William Mackey (215) 789-0463 or williamlmackey@gmail.com.

Mar. 25- State rep candidate Jeff Curry hosts “Playdate Friendraiser” at PIC, 42nd & Locust Sts. Wine, beer, scones & empanadas. Kids’ band. Contributions $10/family. Art supply donation drive for neighborhood schools. RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/150588688941001/.

Mar. 28- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts SEPTA Key Sr. Photo ID Card Event at 6511 Ridge Ave., 4-7 p.m. Free. By app’t only. Must be 65+. For info: (215) 482-8726.

Mar. 28- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts “Women’s History: on Tap” at City Hall, Rm. 401, 5:30-7:30 p.m.”Equalitea” & desserts in lieu of beer.

Mar. 29- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts Senior Expo at S. Phila. H.S., 2101 S. Broad St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free health screenings, exhibits, refreshments & light lunch. Seating limited RSVP by Mar. 23: (215) 952-3121.

Mar. 29- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Workshop on Apprenticeship Opportunities at 4667 Paul St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Mar. 30- Deadline for donations for Easter Baskets for Children at St. Christopher’s Hosp. and Ronald McDonald Ho. 150 baskets needed. All donations tax-deductible. For info: Vince Motto (215) 900-3881 or donavin1@comcast.net.

Apr. 21- Ducky Birts Foundation hosts Capital Fund Drive at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 12-3 p.m. For info: (215) 510-1057 or DuckyBirts1@yahoo.com.

May 29- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley hosts Re-election Fundraiser at City Tap Ho. Logan, 2 Logan Sq., 5:30 p.m. Donations $100, $250, $500.

