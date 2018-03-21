FURTHER LISTINGS

Mar. 22- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail Reception at Estia, 1405 Locust St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special guest Ed Rendell. Benefactors $2,500, Friends $1,000, Supporters $500, Guests $500. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contributor. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122!@gmail.com.
Mar. 22- Congressional candidate Jonathan Rowan hosts Reception at Moonshine, 1825 E. Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Host $5,000, Co-Host $2,500, Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Friend $250. Payable to “Committee to Elect Jonathan J.R. Rowan, P.O. Box 37124, Philadelphia, PA 19148. For info: (267) 275-2120 or Lindsey@LPerryGroup.com.
Mar. 22- City & State PA hosts “Above & Beyond Awards: Honoring Women of Public & Civic Mind” at Constitution Pl., 325 Chestnut St., 4th fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honoring 25 exceptional Pa. women. Apps & open bar. Tickets $35. For info: Allison (215) 755-2000, press 7 or amurphy@cityandstatepa.com.
Mar. 24- Men for Positive Change hosts Youth Council Forum at Beckett Life Ctr., 1410 N. 16th St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Youth 12-18 invited to serve on council& take action. For info: William Mackey (215) 789-0463 or williamlmackey@gmail.com.
Mar. 25- State rep candidate Jeff Curry hosts “Playdate Friendraiser” at PIC, 42nd & Locust Sts. Wine, beer, scones & empanadas. Kids’ band. Contributions $10/family. Art supply donation drive for neighborhood schools. RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/150588688941001/.
Mar. 27- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Egg Hunt & Constituent Service for area children & families at Ziehler Plg., 200 E. Olney Ave., 12 m. For info: (215) 744-7901.
Mar. 28- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Egg Hunt & Constituent Service for area children & families at Houseman Rec Ctr., 5091 Summerdale Ave., 12 m. For info: (215) 744-7901.
Mar. 28- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts SEPTA Key Sr. Photo ID Card Event at 6511 Ridge Ave., 4-7 p.m. Free. By app’t only. Must be 65+. For info: (215) 482-8726.
Mar. 28- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts “Women’s History: on Tap” at City Hall, Rm. 401, 5:30-7:30 p.m. “Equalitea” & desserts in lieu of beer.
Mar. 29- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts Senior Expo at S. Phila. H.S., 2101 S. Broad St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free health screenings, exhibits, refreshments & light lunch. Seating limited RSVP by Mar. 23: (215) 952-3121.
Mar. 29- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Egg Hunt & Constituent Service for area children & families at McIlvain Plg., 5200 Penn St., 12 m. For info: (215) 744-7901.
Mar. 29- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley hosts Reception at City Tap Ho. Logan Sq., 2 Logan Sq., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Host Committee $1,00, Friend $250, Young Professional $100. Payable to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101 (write “3.29 event” on memo) or online https://secure.actblue.com/donate/3.29deeley. RSVP: Lindsey@LPerryGroup.com or (267) 275-2120.
Mar. 29- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Birthday Party at Divine Lorraine, 699 N. Broad St., VIP Reception 5:30-7 p.m., General Reception 7-10 p.m. VIP Birthday Hosts $5,000, General Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Bronze $250, Tickets $100. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Street,” 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave., Phila., PA 19121 or http://www.streetforsenate.com/contribute.
Mar. 29- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Workshop on Apprenticeship Opportunities at 4667 Paul St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.
Mar. 30- Deadline for donations for Easter Baskets for Children at St. Christopher’s Hosp. and Ronald McDonald Ho. 150 baskets needed. All donations tax-deductible. For info: Vince Motto (215) 900-3881 or donavin1@comcast.net.
Mar. 31- Pa. Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans hosts Beef & Beer to Build a Memorial for the Fallen at Nat’l Guard Armory, 2700 Southampton Rd., 7-11 p.m. Live music. Tickets $35, Banners $500-$300. For info: Buildthememorial.com or Tim Wynn (267) 591-3314.
Apr. 4- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts “Business of Business” at Lancaster Ave. 21st Century Business Ass’n, 3500 Lancaster Ave., 8:30-11 a.m. Assisting small-business launches. Special guests Congressman Dwight Evans and Jennifer Tilden, of Small Business Administration’s Eastern District. Also info on other state-related services. For info: Barry Johnson (717) 787-7895.
Apr. 7- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Community Cleanup & Shredding at Tustin Rec Ctr., 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Recycling bins available. State services as well. Volunteers needed! For info: Sheldon (215) 879-6625.
Apr. 21- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Community Cleanup & Shredding at Rose Plg., 1300 N. 75th St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Recycling bins available. State services as well. Volunteers needed! For info: Sheldon (215) 879-6625.
Apr. 21- Ducky Birts Foundation hosts Capital Fund Drive at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 12-3 p.m. For info: (215) 510-1057 or DuckyBirts1@yahoo.com.
May 29- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley hosts Re-election Fundraiser at City Tap Ho. Logan, 2 Logan Sq., 5:30 p.m. Donations $100, $250, $500.