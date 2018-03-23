FURTHER LISTINGS

Mar. 28- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts SEPTA Key Sr. Photo ID Card Event at 6511 Ridge Ave., 4-7 p.m. Free. By app’t only. Must be 65+. For info: (215) 482-8726.
Mar. 28- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts “Women’s History: on Tap” at City Hall, Rm. 401, 5:30-7:30 p.m. “Equalitea” & desserts in lieu of beer.
Mar. 28- Liberty City Democratic Cl. Hosts Meet Candidates Night at Wm. Way Ctr., 1315 Spruce St., 7-10 p.m.
Mar. 29- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts Senior Expo at S. Phila. H.S., 2101 S. Broad St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free health screenings, exhibits, refreshments & light lunch. Seating limited RSVP by Mar. 23: (215) 952-3121.
Mar. 29- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Egg Hunt & Constituent Service for area children & families at McIlvain Plg., 5200 Penn St., 12 m. For info: (215) 744-7901.
Mar. 29- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley hosts Reception at City Tap Ho. Logan Sq., 2 Logan Sq., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Host Committee $1,00, Friend $250, Young Professional $100. Payable to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101 (write “3.29 event” on memo) or online https://secure.actblue.com/donate/3.29deeley. RSVP: Lindsey@LPerryGroup.com or (267) 275-2120.
Mar. 29- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Birthday Party at Divine Lorraine, 699 N. Broad St., VIP Reception 5:30-7 p.m., General Reception 7-10 p.m. VIP Birthday Hosts $5,000, General Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Bronze $250, Tickets $100. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Street,” 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave., Phila., PA 19121 or http://www.streetforsenate.com/contribute.
Mar. 29- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Workshop on Apprenticeship Opportunities at 4667 Paul St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.
Mar. 30- Deadline for donations for Easter Baskets for Children at St. Christopher’s Hosp. and Ronald McDonald Ho. 150 baskets needed. All donations tax-deductible. For info: Vince Motto (215) 900-3881 or donavin1@comcast.net.
Mar. 31- Pa. Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans hosts Beef & Beer to Build a Memorial for the Fallen at Nat’l Guard Armory, 2700 Southampton Rd., 7-11 p.m. Live music. Tickets $35, Banners $500-$300. For info: Buildthememorial.com or Tim Wynn (267) 591-3314.
Apr. 4- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts “Business of Business” at Lancaster Ave. 21st Century Business Ass’n, 3500 Lancaster Ave., 8:30-11 a.m. Assisting small-business launches. Special guests Congressman Dwight Evans and Jennifer Tilden, of Small Business Administration’s Eastern District. Also info on other state-related services. For info: Barry Johnson (717) 787-7895.
Apr. 5- State rep candidate Lewis Nash hosts Fundraiser at The Let Out, 1621 Cecil B. Moore, 6-9 p.m. Free food, cash bar. VIP $1,000, Gold $500, Silver $250, all donations appreciated. For info: Renee (267) 408-7711.
Apr. 6- J.R. Rowan hosts Fundraiser at Jokers NYA, 1602 S. 2nd St., 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Apr. 7- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Community Cleanup & Shredding at Tustin Rec Ctr., 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Recycling bins available. State services as well. Volunteers needed! For info: Sheldon (215) 879-6625.
Apr. 16- Last chance to register to vote.
Apr. 21- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Community Cleanup & Shredding at Rose Plg., 1300 N. 75th St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Recycling bins available. State services as well. Volunteers needed! For info: Sheldon (215) 879-6625.
Apr. 21- Ducky Birts Foundation hosts Capital Fund Drive at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 12-3 p.m. For info: (215) 510-1057 or DuckyBirts1@yahoo.com.
May 21- Primary election.
May 29- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley hosts Re-election Fundraiser at City Tap Ho. Logan, 2 Logan Sq., 5:30 p.m. Donations $100, $250, $500.