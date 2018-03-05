FURTHER LISTINGS

Mar. 9- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Career Expo for persons with criminal records at Temple U., Gittis Stud. Activities Ctr., 1755 N. 13th St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Must register: (215) 425-5708.
Mar. 9- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts “Step into College” Pre-College Conference at USciences, 600 S. 43rd St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. For info: Hanniyah Sharpe-Brown (215) 686-3438 or (267) 324-8839.
Mar. 9- State rep candidate Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Fundraiser at Benna’s W., 1444 S. Broad St., 7-9 p.m. Donation levels $50, $100, $150, $200. For info: friends@elizabethfiedler.com.
Mar. 10- State Rep. Jared Solomon hosts Job Fair at Bustleton Learning Ctr., 6600 Bustleton Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Local businesses, unions, government, PA CareerLink. For info: (215) 342-6340.
Mar. 10- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Youth Employment Workshop at John Anderson Cultural Ctr., 5301 Overbrook Ave.10 a.m.-12 m. 192nd Legislative Dist. youths 14-18 seeking summer jobs & state programs. Parent or guardian must accompany. To register: Donna (215) 879-6625.
Mar. 10- Lithuanian Music Ha. Hosts “100th Anniversary of Lithuanian Statehood” at 2715 E. Allegheny Ave., 5-10 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres, dinner, cultural program, presentations, concert, dancing, cash bar. 1-seat table $500, tickets $50, ages 10-18 $10, under 10 free. Fior info: Vytas Maciunas (267) 223-5585 or vytm@aol.com.
Mar. 12- Stew Bolno leads Conservative Round-Table at TUCC, 1515 Market St., 6:30-8:30 p.m. 6-session noncredit course starting this day. $95 includes participant guide & handouts. To register: code ONCE0362-004, (267) 468-8500 or ncregistrar@temple.edu.
Mar. 13- Center City Proprietors Ass’n hosts “Women Changing the City” at Montgomery McCracken, 123 S. Broad St., Justice Roberts Rm., 8-10a.m. Panel includes Councilwoman Helen Gym
Mar. 13- Congressional candidate Rich Lazer is hosted Fundraising Reception at Blue Duck, 220 S. Broad St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Councilman Mark Squilla is host. Sponsors $2,700, Supporters $1,000, Patrons $500, Friends $250. For info: Maura (570) 561-5899 or Maura@RichLazerforCongress.com.
Mar. 14- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Property Tax/Rent Rebate Workshop at Mt. Olivet Village, Community Rm., 642 N. 41st St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free assistance. Must be 65+ Bring 2017 income statements, rent certificate, real-estate tax receipt. For info: (215) 879-6615.
Mar. 15- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Information Session with SEPTA at 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave., 3-4:30 p.m. Discussing improvements at Susquehanna-Dauphin Broad St. Line Sta. For info: (215) 425-5708.
Mar. 15- State Sen. Christine Tartaglione is hosted Cocktail Reception by Sens. Jay Costa & Vincent Hughes at Pyramid Cl., 1735 Market St., 5:30-7 p.m. Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000, Friend $500. Payable to “Friends to Elect Christine M. Tartaglione,” P.O. Box 28566, Phila., PA 19149. RSVP: info@pasenatedems.com or (215) 620-3252.
Mar. 15- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Workshop on Apprenticeship Opportunities at 4667 Paul St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.
Mar. 16- Pat Parkinson hosts 57th Ward St. Patrick’s Party at Paddy Whack’s, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 7 p.m. Tickets $35. For info: (267) 773-3251.
Mar. 17- Judge Jimmy Lynn hosts St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast at Plough & Stars, 2nd St. above Chestnut St., starting 7:30 p.m. Full Irish breakfast, music, dancing, songs, poetry, stories $25, Students $20. Payable to “The Plough & The Stars. RSVP: Robin Coleman (215) 686-2614 or judgejimmy@comcast.net.
Mar. 17- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Youth Employment Workshop at Sweet Union Baptist Ch., 1536 N. 59th St., 10 a.m.-12 m. 192nd Legislative Dist. youths 14-18 seeking summer jobs & state programs. Parent or guardian must accompany. To register: Donna (215) 879-6625.
Mar. 20- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Energy Forum at 18th Police Dist., 5510 Pine St., 6-7:30 p.m.
Mar. 22- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail Reception at Estia, 1405 Locust St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special guest Ed Rendell. Benefactors $2,500, Friends $1,000, Supporters $500, Guests $500. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contributor. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122!@gmail.com.
Mar. 24- Men for Positive Change hosts Youth Council Forum at Beckett Life Ctr., 1410 N. 16th St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Youth 12-18 invited to serve on council& take action. For info: William Mackey (215) 789-0463 or williamlmackey@gmail.com.
Mar. 29- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Workshop on Apprenticeship Opportunities at 4667 Paul St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.
Apr. 21- Ducky Birts Foundation hosts Capital Fund Drive at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 12-3 p.m. For info: (215) 510-1057 or DuckyBirts1@yahoo.com.