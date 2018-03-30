Leib to Represent GOP in New 3rd Congressional Dist.

Republican Bryan Leib, a fourth-generation Philadelphian seeking Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District seat, filed his petitions on March 20 with the Pennsylvania Department of State in Harrisburg. Having made it through the petition challenge period, which ended March 28, Leib will be the sole Republican on the ballot for PA-03 in the 2018 general election.

“I am very proud to have secured a position on the 2018 ballot to represent the Republican Party. e worked day and night, through rain and snow for three weeks straight to engage with voters and ask for their support of my candidacy for U.S. Congress. Philadelphians are very receptive to my candidacy and are desperate for new, and legitimate representation in Washington D.C.,” said Leib.

Leib is endorsed by the Philadelphia Republican Party.

“I am very thankful to the party leadership, ward leaders and committee people, as well as others supporting my candidacy, who helped throughout the petition process,” Leib continued. “I want to send a very clear message to all Philadelphians: if elected, I will make all decisions based on what is best for Philadelphia and the people I represent. Republican, Democrat, or Independent, if they want to help our city grow then I will work with them.”

Leib has also received endorsements from prominent Philly and Pennsylvania Republicans. Upon endorsing Leib, longtime Philadelphia State Rep. John Taylor (R-Northeast) stated, “Bryan Leib is a bright, energetic and passionate leader who represents the future of the party. I’m excited to see him stepping up to run for Congress.”

Republican candidate for Lt. Governor, Jeff Bartos, said, “I cannot think of anyone better to represent Pennsylvania’s third congressional district. Bryan is a young man of deep faith and whose love for his city knows no bounds. I am proud to see such a smart young Jewish American represent our party on the ballot in November.”

City Councilman Al Taubenberger (at Large) is also supporting Leib’s candidacy. “Bryan has a solid grasp of city issues and I’ve seen first-hand how hard he will work for the constituents of PA-03. As the future face of the Republican Party, he is someone that we can all work with,” stated Taubenberger.

The new 3rd District includes most of Philadelphia west of Broad Street.

