Local 1199C Flexes Political Muscle in the Suburbs

The Delaware valley’s increasingly important health-care workers’ union, NUHHCE Local 1199C, is moving to push two of its members for state-rep seats in the suburbs, reports City & State PA:
http://cityandstatepa.com/content/philly-hospital-union-takes-political-heft-suburban-races

