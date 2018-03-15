Mar. 15

March 15, 2018

State Sen. Christine Tartaglione is hosted Cocktail Reception by Sens. Jay Costa & Vincent Hughes at Pyramid Cl., 1735 Market St., 5:30-7 p.m. Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000, Friend $500. Payable to “Friends to Elect Christine M. Tartaglione,” P.O. Box 28566, Phila., PA 19149. RSVP: info@pasenatedems.com or (215) 620-3252.

