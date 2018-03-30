Deadline for donations for Easter Baskets for Children at St. Christopher’s Hosp. and Ronald McDonald Ho. 150 baskets needed. All donations tax-deductible. For info: Vince Motto (215) 900-3881 or donavin1@comcast.net.
South Philly native Jonathan J.R. Rowan’s campaign for state representativ...
Republican Bryan Leib, a fourth-generation Philadelphian seeking Pennsylvania’...
BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQUIRE AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED Question: ...
The Philadelphia Public Record newspapers published today will not be availabl...
Congressman Robert A. Brady (D-Phila.) invites talented student artists attendin...
Breaking news from City & State PA: http://cityandstatepa.com/content/philly-da...
BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED Question: Did you eve...
Last week, Congressman Dwight Evans (D-Phila.) joined with Chair of the Congress...
Be part of City & State PA's inaugural "Above & Beyond" Awards: Honoring Women o...
Congressman Bob Brady (D-Phila.) joined Jerry Jordan, president of the Philade...