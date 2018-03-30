Mar. 31

Pa. Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans hosts Beef & Beer to Build a Memorial for the Fallen at Nat’l Guard Armory, 2700 Southampton Rd., 7-11 p.m. Live music. Tickets $35, Banners $500-$300. For info: Buildthememorial.com or Tim Wynn (267) 591-3314.

