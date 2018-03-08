Mar. 8

March 8, 2018

S. Phila. Business Ass’n honors Persons of the Year at Galdo’s Catering, 1933 W. Moyamensing Ave., 6:30-9:30 p.m. In memory of Jimmy Tayoun; Capt. Lou Campione; & Loretta V. Crea. Open bar & dinner. Tickets $75. For info: (215) 336-1108 or spba1897@gmail.com.

